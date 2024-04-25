DBV Technologies S.A.: Combined General Meeting of May 16, 2024

Châtillon, France, April 25, 2024

Combined General Meeting of May 16, 2024

Procedures for Obtaining Information and Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need (the "Company"), will hold its Combined General Meeting (the "General Meeting") on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CET at the Company's new headquarters located at IRO Building, 107 Avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France.

The preliminary notice (avis de réunion) containing the detailed agenda, draft resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this General Meeting was published in the French "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)" dated April 8, 2024 (No. 2400716). The meeting notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO and in the legal newspaper Affiches parisiennes on April 26, 2024.

The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website).

Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by post or electronically may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on May 11, 2024. For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

On May 16, 2024, starting at 10:00 a.m. CET).

Shareholders will also be able to access a replay of the General Meeting on the Company's website for five years after this Meeting.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Aurora Krause

DBV Technologies

aurora.krause-ext@dbv-technologies.com

