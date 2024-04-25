First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports the First Quarter 2024 Results and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Common Share

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMRB), (the "Company"), today reported net income of $1.2 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $3.3 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.14 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share payable to shareholders on May 22, 2024, for shareholders of record as of May 8, 2024.

President & CEO, Donald Mindiak, commented, "Our first quarter results were challenged by the persistent 'higher-for-longer' interest rate environment, resulting in continued pressure on our profitability metrics and net interest margin. Despite the present tangible macroeconomic and intangible geopolitical challenges, we are focused on those initiatives that can produce long-term franchise and shareholder value such as enhancing credit quality and strengthening our retail deposit and liquidity positions as we continue to maintain a strong capital base and allowance for credit loss structure. As we navigate further into 2024, the Company and management will remain focused on high quality growth, expense discipline, and prudent balance sheet management."

Mr. Mindiak added, "We are very excited about the enhancements made to our digital banking platform this quarter, which now allows account opening online and many other exciting features."

Financial Highlights

Total interest income increased by $2.8 million or 17.3% from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the growth in average loans receivable year over year.

Average yield on interest earning assets increased by forty-two basis points to 5.53% for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 5.11% for the first quarter of 2023.

Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 151 basis points to 4.01% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.50% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin decreased by ninety-two basis points to 2.39% for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average total assets was 0.32% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.02% at March 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average shareholders' equity was 2.54% at March 31, 2024 compared to 7.44% at March 31, 2023.

The book value per common share was $8.13 at March 31, 2024 compared to $7.69 at March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $16.3 million or 1.1% to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily related to an increase in total cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decrease in total loans receivable during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $21.1 million or 34.2% to $82.8 million at March 31, 2024 from $61.7 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in wholesale borrowings and total deposits.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses totaled $1.23 billion, virtually unchanged from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Construction and commercial loans decreased $8.5 million and $3.8 million, respectively, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in commercial mortgages. The allowance for credit losses increased by $158,000 to $14.6 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $1.2 million or 1.7% to $70.2 million at March 31, 2024 from $69.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $2.0 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $800,000 in total paydowns of investment securities.

Total deposits totaled $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023. Within the components of total deposits, money market deposits increased $16.9 million and brokered deposits increased $48.2 million, partially offset by a $42.2 million decrease in time deposits, a $12.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits and a $2.0 million decrease in savings deposits.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $4.0 million or 2.2% to $180.0 million at March 31, 2024 from $184.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity was attributable to a $4.3 million reduction as a result of the successful execution of the Company's stock repurchase plan. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 693,000 shares for approximately $4.3 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.21 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income decreased by $2.3 million or 21.7% to $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in funding costs as a result of the inverted yield curve where short-term rates continue to outprice medium and long-term maturities.

Total interest income increased by $2.8 million or 17.3% to $19.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $2.5 million or 16.4% to $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $103.2 million or 9.0% to $1.25 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.15 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of thirty-six basis points in the average yield on loans to 5.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 5.31% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased $204,000 or 45.2% to $655,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to $451,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of 4.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.98% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $8.6 million in average balances of interest-bearing deposits with banks year over year.

Total interest expense increased by $5.1 million or 88.7% to $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of a 151 basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $160.6 million or 17.4%, to $1.08 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $922.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $88.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $72.4 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted primarily from continued higher market interest rates over the last twelve months. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to support the loan growth.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a net $7,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a net $190,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors for the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $124,000, which was offset by a $119,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded commitments. The loan portfolio remained stable during the first quarter of 2024 when compared to year-end 2023, however, as a result of changes in risk ratings of certain loans, an additional provision for credit losses was recorded. Unfunded commitment balances declined by $24.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the year-end 2023, which resulted in recording a reversal in provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was appropriate at March 31, 2024.

Net interest margin decreased by ninety-two basis points to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily attributable to a significant increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities to $1.08 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $922.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This increase were partially offset by an increase in average balance of interest earning assets of $74.6 million or 5.8% to $1.39 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.28 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets to 5.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 5.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $478,000 or 47.8% to $522,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income resulted primarily from a decrease in bank owned life insurance of $444,000 as a result of death benefit payout recorded in the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $37,000 in other income primarily due to a decrease in rental income of leased office space in offices owned by the Bank during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased by $298,000 or 4.3% to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $233,000 or 5.5% to $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from annual merit increases and an increase in health benefit costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $198,000 or 17.8% to $912,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to a $114,000 reduction in OREO expenses and a $38,000 reduction in equipment maintenance expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year. Data processing costs increased by $67,000 or 30.7% to $285,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $218,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. FDIC insurance assessment increased $146,000 to $195,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $49,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in the insurance assessment rate. Other operating expenses increased by $87,000 or 13.1% to $749,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $662,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Other expenses are primarily comprised of miscellaneous loan expense, telephone, subscriptions, software maintenance and depreciation, office supplies and computer supplies. These increases were partially offset by a $59,000 or 100.0% decrease in loss on other real estate owned.

The income tax provision decreased by $680,000 or 64.1% to $381,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease in the income tax provision resulted primarily from a decrease in the pre-tax income year over year.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $158,000 or 1.1% to $14.6 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 and $18.6 million or 1.56% of gross loans at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company added a $124,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and recovered $34,000 in previously charged-off loans. Changes in the allowance for credit losses are calculated and adjusted quarterly and accordingly, relative to loan growth and quantitatively measured asset quality metrics.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $19.1 million or 1.53% of gross loans at March 31, 2024 as compared to $18.4 million or 1.47% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 and $11.8 million or 0.99% of gross loans at March 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans increased by $696,000 or 3.8% to $11.7 million at March 31, 2024 from $18.4 million at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 76.8% of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 78.8% and 158.04% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Montvale, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)





March 31, 2024 vs.





December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % Assets







Cash and cash equivalents:







Cash on hand $ 1,593 $ 1,745 $ (152 ) -8.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 81,236 59,979 21,257 35.4 % Total cash and cash equivalents 82,829 61,724 21,105 34.2 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 8,758 9,537 (779 ) -8.2 % Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 61,511 59,551 1,960 3.3 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (28 ) (26 ) (2 ) 0.0 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 61,483 59,525 1,958 0.0 % Total investment securities 70,241 69,062 1,179 1.7 % Restricted stock 7,844 7,169 675 9.4 % Loans receivable 1,244,357 1,251,227 (6,870 ) -0.5 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,628 ) (14,470 ) (158 ) 1.1 % Net loans receivable 1,229,729 1,236,757 (7,028 ) -0.6 % Premises and equipment, net 15,779 15,861 (82 ) -0.5 % Right-of-use asset 9,392 9,498 (106 ) -1.1 % Accrued interest receivable 5,720 5,632 88 1.6 % Bank owned life insurance 25,991 25,757 234 0.9 % Deferred tax asset, net 2,918 2,947 (29 ) -1.0 % Other assets 1,975 1,692 283 16.7 % Total assets $ 1,452,419 $ 1,436,099 $ 16,320 1.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 141,852 $ 154,503 $ (12,651 ) -8.2 % Interest-bearing 963,309 943,295 20,014 2.1 % Total Deposits 1,105,161 1,097,798 7,363 0.7 % Borrowings 145,000 130,000 15,000 11.5 % Accrued interest payable 2,179 2,008 171 8.5 % Lease liability 10,079 10,161 (82 ) -0.8 % Other liabilities 10,037 12,136 (2,099 ) -17.3 % Total liabilities 1,272,456 1,252,103 20,353 1.6 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; non issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 88,988 88,941 47 0.1 % Retained earnings 102,469 102,219 250 0.2 % Treasury stock (11,253 ) (6,964 ) (4,289 ) 61.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (241 ) (200 ) (41 ) 20.5 % Total stockholders' equity 179,963 183,996 (4,033 ) -2.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,452,419 $ 1,436,099 $ 16,320 1.1 %

Shares issued 23,865,490 23,856,990 Shares outstanding 22,146,296 22,830,559 Treasury shares 1,719,194 1,026,431

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)





Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income







Loans, including fees $ 17,677 $ 15,182 $ 2,495 16.4 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 68 100 (32 ) -32.0 % Held-to-maturity 493 451 42 9.3 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 655 451 204 45.2 % Restricted stock dividends 157 60 97 161.7 % Total interest and dividend income 19,050 16,244 2,806 17.3 % Interest expense: - Deposits 9,052 4,876 4,176 85.6 % Borrowings 1,759 852 907 106.5 % Total interest expense 10,811 5,728 5,083 88.7 % Net interest income 8,239 10,516 (2,277 ) -21.7 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 124 509 (385 ) -75.6 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (119 ) (319 ) 200 -62.7 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 2 - 2 N/A Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 7 190 (183 ) -96.3 % Net interest income after provision for

credit losses 8,232 10,326 (2,094 ) -20.3 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 191 188 3 1.6 % Bank owned life insurance income 234 678 (444 ) -65.5 % Other income 97 134 (37 ) -27.6 % Total non-interest income 522 1,000 (478 ) -47.8 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,502 4,269 233 5.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 912 1,110 (198 ) -17.8 % Advertising and marketing 78 91 (13 ) -14.3 % Professional fees 496 461 35 7.6 % Data processing expense 285 218 67 30.7 % FDIC insurance assessment 195 49 146 298.0 % Loss on valuation of OREO - 59 (59 ) -100.0 % Other operating expenses 749 662 87 13.1 % Total non-interest expenses 7,217 6,919 298 4.3 % Income before income taxes 1,537 4,407 (2,870 ) -65.1 % Income tax provision 381 1,061 (680 ) -64.1 % Net income $ 1,156 $ 3,346 $ (2,190 ) -65.5 %

Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ (0.09 ) -64.3 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.05 0.14 (0.09 ) -64.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 22,600 23,785 (1,185 ) -5.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 22,930 24,164 (1,234 ) -5.1 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)















Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023

Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) Interest Interest Assets:











Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 54,138 $ 655 4.86 % $ 45,529 $ 451 3.98 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 9,054 68 2.99 % 13,378 100 3.00 % Held-to-maturity 60,731 493 3.25 % 65,150 451 2.77 % Total investment securities 69,785 561 3.22 % 78,528 551 2.81 % Restricted stock 7,779 157 8.06 % 4,246 60 5.69 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 372 2 2.42 % 271 2 3.67 % Home equity loans 2,948 59 8.11 % 3,914 63 6.47 % Construction loans 115,401 2,529 8.67 % 103,613 2,323 8.87 % Commercial loans 36,192 736 8.04 % 41,173 759 7.29 % Commercial mortage loans 1,056,058 13,664 5.12 % 958,527 11,344 4.68 % Residential mortgage loans 14,873 174 4.71 % 15,671 185 4.76 % SBA loans 28,037 513 7.24 % 27,503 506 7.28 % Total loans receivable 1,253,881 17,677 5.67 % 1,150,672 15,182 5.31 % Total interest-earning assets 1,385,583 19,050 5.53 % 1,278,975 16,244 5.11 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,485 ) (17,800 ) Cash and due from bank 1,906 1,753 Other assets 59,935 62,293 Total non-interest-earning assets 47,356 46,246 Total assets $ 1,432,939 $ 1,325,221 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 53,428 $ 225 1.69 % $ 48,749 $ 88 0.73 % NOW accounts 38,092 322 3.40 % 30,497 30 0.39 % Money market accounts 210,400 1,748 3.34 % 179,938 819 1.83 % Savings accounts 29,145 29 0.40 % 55,632 45 0.33 % Certificates of deposit 506,261 5,465 4.34 % 536,584 3,894 2.92 % Brokered CDs 102,213 1,263 4.97 % - - 0.00 % Borrowings 143,553 1,759 4.93 % 71,134 852 4.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,083,092 $ 10,811 4.01 % 922,534 $ 5,728 2.50 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 143,325 203,200 Other liabilities 23,291 17,069 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 166,616 220,269 Shareholders' equity 183,231 182,419 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,432,939 $ 1,325,222 Net interest spread 1.52 % 2.61 % Net interest margin $ 8,239 2.39 % $ 10,516 3.31 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except share data) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Summary earnings:









Interest income $ 19,050 $ 18,964 $ 18,710 $ 18,163 $ 16,244 Interest expense 10,811 10,183 9,217 7,560 5,728 Net interest income 8,239 8,781 9,493 10,603 10,516 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 7 (5,698 ) 600 182 190 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 8,232 14,479 8,893 10,421 10,326 Non-interest income 522 506 378 347 875 Non-interest expense 7,217 7,005 7,038 6,954 6,794 Income before income tax expense 1,537 7,980 2,233 3,814 4,407 Income tax expense 381 2,146 536 914 1,061 Net income $ 1,156 $ 5,834 $ 1,697 $ 2,900 $ 3,346 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 Earnings per share - diluted 0.05 0.25 0.07 0.12 0.14 Cash dividends declared 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Book value at period end 8.13 8.06 7.80 7.77 7.69 Shares outstanding at period end 22,146 22,831 23,777 23,789 23,785 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 22,600 22,969 23,787 23,788 23,785 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 22,930 23,272 24,116 24,070 24,164 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,452,419 $ 1,436,099 $ 1,428,973 $ 1,426,003 $ 1,382,231 Investement securities, available-for-sale 8,758 9,537 10,703 11,566 12,891 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 61,483 59,525 61,234 61,719 64,135 Total loans 1,244,357 1,251,227 1,263,918 1,228,451 1,188,898 Allowance for credit losses (14,628 ) (14,470 ) (19,562 ) (18,763 ) (18,563 ) Total deposits 1,105,161 1,107,639 1,121,861 1,104,883 1,045,473 Shareholders' equity 179,963 183,996 185,486 184,880 182,977 Common cash dividends 904 952 952 951 951 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.32 % 1.62 % 0.47 % 0.84 % 1.02 % Return on average shareholders' equity 2.54 % 12.80 % 3.63 % 6.30 % 7.44 % Dividend payout ratio 78.21 % 16.32 % 56.09 % 32.79 % 28.42 % Net interest margin 2.39 % 2.51 % 2.73 % 3.16 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 82.37 % 75.43 % 71.30 % 63.51 % 59.64 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.27 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.03 % 1.94 % 1.96 % 2.01 % 2.08 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 1.53 % 1.47 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 0.99 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 0.85 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 76.77 % 78.82 % 124.32 % 119.25 % 158.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.55 % 1.53 % 1.56 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.01 % -0.03 % 0.02 % -0.02 % 0.01 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 111.27 % 111.66 % 110.92 % 109.49 % 111.94 % Average loans to average deposits 102.24 % 112.57 % 111.97 % 115.19 % 109.33 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.39 % 12.81 % 12.98 % 12.96 % 13.24 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.33 % 15.71 % 15.58 % 15.81 % 15.72 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.32 % 14.56 % 14.47 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.32 % 14.56 % 14.47 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.58 % 12.88 % 13.05 % 13.34 % 13.83 %

