CNH Industrial: CNH Stands Out at Expoactiva Nacional

CNH brand Case IH recently attended the 27th edition of Expoactiva Nacional, which took place in Uruguay in late March. It is widely considered to be the most important agro-industrial and technological fair in the country, located in the heart of the area with the highest corn production in Uruguay.

At the event, the new Patriot 3250 and the Air Drill Precision Disk 500 were introduced. Other highlights included the Magnum, Puma and Farmall line of tractors, and the connectivity spaces, the AFS Connect Center, the Virtual Experience and new products from Raven, CNH's precision tech brand.

"Once again we are part of this renowned fair, positioning the brand as a benchmark in digital agriculture and giving visibility to our equipment and technological solutions. As always, we take advantage of these events to meet all our customers in one place," said Fermín Lafitte, director of Pertilco, the local dealer partnered with Case IH that brought the brand to the event.

"It's important to be at the forefront of the latest developments in the agricultural market, which is why we're always listening, thinking and designing products that meet the needs of our customers. We presented at Expoactiva the highest technology in seeding and spraying, offering more complete and efficient solutions, combining innovation and technology, two essential attributes of Case IH," said Lanciotti.

Visitors to the fair also had the support of CNH Capital to choose the best financing terms when purchasing Case IH machinery. With many years dedicated to the financing of Agriculture in Latin America, the institution offers all its expertise to producers.

CNH's presence at this year's Expoactiva is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable innovation for farming in Uruguay, and across the globe.

Together with Pertilco, the official local dealer for Case IH, the brand presents the latest in sowing and spraying for the Uruguayan market.

