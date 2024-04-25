Cummins Inc.: Cummins Introduces Cummins READY Strategy To Help Prepare for the Workforce of the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Cummins Inc.

WHAT: Cummins is set to unveil its global community education strategy, Cummins READY, during an upcoming launch event and panel discussion. With a commitment to fostering inclusive, equitable, and cutting-edge STEM education for all members of our communities, Cummins is poised to lead the charge towards a brighter future. Through Cummins READY, the company aims to empower at least one million learners and workers by 2030, propelling them onto a trajectory of educational and career success. Emphasizing the importance of forging impactful global partnerships and focusing on tangible outcomes, Cummins will announce investments in new global and local education partnerships, supporting pre-K through post-secondary and workforce training. Additionally, the company will share new developments in its Technical Education for Communities program that are aligned with the visionary Destination Zero initiative.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25 3-4 p.m. EST

WHERE: Cummins Corporate Office Building Lobby

500 Jackson St, Columbus, IN 47201

Virtual Option: https://cummins.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0SwMB9x8Q3eVJxVLVvRKjA

WHO: Jenny Bush, Cummins Vice President and President, Power Systems

Jim Schacht, Cummins Vice President of Corporate Responsibility

Danette Howard, Cummins PhD, Global Education Director - Corporate Responsibility

Dr. Crystal Morton, Associate Professor of Mathematics Education at Indiana University - Indianapolis and Founder and Director of the Girls STEM Institute

If you are interested in attending contact Lauren Daniel.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com