Agents Win Again! Epique Realty Amazes with Incredible Last Benefit Reveal at PowerCON: Delta Dental and Vision

Agents thought they had heard the very last announcement for another one of the unbelievable numbers of new FREE agent benefits when at the last minute, Josh yelled out, "Just one more thing!"

On stage in the vibrant atmosphere of the Las Vegas Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, Epique Realty CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller reflected on the exhilarating three days of Epique PowerCON 2024, "What a great journey, everyone. Thanks for joining us." The last dynamic speaker had spoken, and the last outstanding personal story and riveting panel discussions were concluded.

The event culminated in a captivating finale, leaving attendees with memories of camaraderie, newfound connections, invaluable insights, wisdom, and joy. And the mesmerized audience thought they had heard the very last announcement for another one of the unbelievable numbers of new FREE agent benefits when at the last minute, Josh yelled out, "Just one more thing!" Agents were once again energized and excited.

Josh continued to explain that due to the overwhelming support for the existing free healthcare benefit, Epique sought to complement it with another valuable offering. And continuing with their desire and dedication to provide agents extraordinary benefits, support, and resources for agent success, Epique discovered "one more thing" (or two)-Dental and Vision Care.

Epique's exceptional free Healthcare is an remarkable benefit, offering agents' support and security. Epique will now offer Dental Insurance from Delta Dental, one of the nation's top dental care providers. The Delta plan offers comprehensive coverage from a full DPO plan where members are not restricted to a Dentist in the network but can choose their own dentist even if not in the network. Delta offers free cleanings, free x-rays, free preventative visits, free checkups, and significant discounts up to 80% off most other procedures including extractions and crowns.

Due to current restrictions only states that can be included in the plan at this time are Alabama, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Utah, California, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, West Virginia, and Texas.

And along with this impressive Delta Dental plan benefit, Epique is offering Vision insurance to all agents. This vision plan includes the exceptional package of BOTH free contact lenses for a year AND free prescription glasses along with free eye exams.

Both plans together cost only $25 per month for each person, with options to add spouses, children, and other dependents for the same rate. Both plans will launch shortly in the Summer of 2024.

Most agents already know that healthcare insurance plans are extremely expensive but now that the Epique agent numbers are growing so substantial and so rapidly, Epique can partner with other companies, negotiate, and champion these and other new benefits with zero to lower costs more realistically.

Josh expressed gratitude to all the volunteers who made the event possible and amazing, highlighting their willingness to support one another. "I personally have never worked anywhere that people were so willing and eager to help each other. We had so many people we had to end up turning some away. Unbelievable!"

And as the lights went up in the great meeting room in Las Vegas that began with the slogan, "Let's change everything," one must wonder, did they? The resounding answer is "Not Yet!" so Let the revolution Continue. BeEpique

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

