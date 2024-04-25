Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: YNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of the common shares of Boba on April 26, 2024 under the ticker symbol "TNJ". The CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of the Company are: 096775101 / CA0967751011.

Boba is one of the first mobile blockchain gaming companies in Canada to be approved for listing on the CSE. Boba's flagship mobile game, Tanjea - Race to Riches, recently exceeded 200,000 installs and 18,000 monthly active users.

According to Michael Zon, the founder of Tanjea gaming ecosystem and President and CEO of Boba, "Being approved for listing is an exciting step forward for our company. We are thrilled to be able to further commit resources to game development, and we have some really exciting new game features coming in the next couple months that we believe will keep on driving user growth."

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Michael Zon"

President

For further information, please contact:

Michael Zon - President

Phone: +1 (416) 361-0737

Email: michael@tanjea.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings-ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206877

SOURCE: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.