Bel-Air Fine Art Venice: New Exhibition 'Global Travelers' by Carole A. Feuerman: Master of Superrealism

InParadiso Castello 1260, Giardini Della Biennale, 30122 Venice | 20 April 2024 - 24 November 2024

VENICE, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Carole A. Feuerman returns to Venice for the fifth time on the occasion of the 60th Biennale of Art. Her exhibition, Global Travelers, is organized and curated by Bel-Air Fine Art Contemporary Art Galleries, which since 2017 has been promoting the work of Carole A. Feuerman internationally through exhibitions, talks, meetings and touring projects. Global Travelers will be held at the prestigious InParadiso in Giardini Della Biennale. This show encapsulates the spirit of female empowerment, showcasing two monumental bronze sculpture symbolizing strength and tranquility.





'My Body My Rules' by Carole A. Feuerman





Tranquility is a monumental bronze of a woman, resting on a stool. She looks calm, peaceful, and serene. When someone experiences tranquility, they feel a sense of inner peace and harmony, free from stress, anxiety, or external pressures. It is a personal, and often sought-after state of mind that many people strive to achieve. In this state of tranquility, she may be feeling a moment of respite, perhaps finding solace, or enjoying a break from the demands of daily life. She may be experiencing a sense of harmony within herself and her surroundings, allowing her to unwind and recharge.

My Body, My Rules is a monumental bronze of a woman. It emphasizes the idea of bodily freedom and the personal right to make decisions about one's own body, and to have control over what happens to it. Her stance suggests a willingness to challenge societal norms, expectations, and restrictions. It shows her sense of strength, determination, and resistance against external pressures or judgments. It serves as a reminder that individuals have the right to control what happens to their bodies and that their choices should be respected.

A remarkable collection of masterpieces from Carole A. Feuerman will also be on display at the historical Bel-Air Fine Art San Marco Gallery, Calle dello Spezier n°2765.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Carole A. Feuerman (1945) is an American superrealist sculptor born in Hartford, Connecticut and currently lives and works in New York. She is best known for her figurative sculptures depicting swimmers and dancers. Feuerman is the only woman to sculpt in this style, creating both indoor and outdoor works that are painted lifelike.

Selected exhibitions include Park Ave and Central Park in New York, Art D' Egypte in Cairo, the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C., the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Palazzo Strozzi Palace in Florence. Her sculptures are also in the permanent collections of thirty-four museums, as well as the cities of Sunnyvale, CA, and Peekskill, NY. Feuerman's works are featured in the private collections of Steven A. Cohen, Former President Clinton, Dr. Henry Kissinger, and Malcolm Forbes, among others. Additionally, she has taught, lectured, and given workshops at institutions like the Guggenheim Museum and the Metropolitan Museum.

In recognition of her contributions to the arts, Feuerman has received the Lifetime Achievement 'Goddess Artemis' Award from the European American Women's Council (EAWC), First Prize at the Huan Tai Hu Museum in Changzhou, China, Best in Show in Beijing, China, the Amelia Peabody Award, First Prize at the Beijing Biennale, and the Medici Award in Florence, Italy.

ABOUT BEL-AIR FINE ART

Founded in 2004, Bel-Air Fine Art is now established as one of the leading contemporary art galleries group in Europe.

Since the opening of a first gallery in Geneva in 2004, the group has settled in the most prestigious locations in Switzerland (Crans-Montana, Verbier, Lausanne, Zürich, Gstaad). The group then pursued its growth with permanent locations in Europe: Paris (Place des Vosges, Rue Rivoli, Montmartre and Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris), Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille, Megève, Annecy, Courchevel, Honfleur, Venice (San Marco I & II, Dorsoduro), Knokke-le-Zoute, Bruges and more recently Brussels. The group also has a pop-up gallery in North America, Miami Beach (Ocean Drive).

At the head of the group, father and son François and Grégory Chabanian attach great value to present a rich selection of internationally acclaimed and emerging contemporary artists from different artistic movements.

