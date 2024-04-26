Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation") announces that the Corporations's 2023 Annual Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Forms 51-101 regarding Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and are also available on the Corporation's website (www.vitalenergyoil.com).

On October 25, 2023, the Corporation commenced drilling six (6) horizontal wells in the Cardium reservoir at pad 1-29-50-10W5 in the Pembina area of Alberta. The drilling, completion and production systems are now complete and initial production has tested the wells above 100bbls/d of light oil and up to 300bbls/d of light oil. The well production for the fifty (50) days since the six wells came on production has averaged 503 bbls/d of light oil for the six wells or 84 bbls/d of light oil per well.

At the close of business on April 24, 2024, Jeffrey Standen resigned as a director of the Corporation.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Vital's business and the Credit Facility. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Vital's control, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

