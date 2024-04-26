London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda" or the "Company"), an international medical cannabis company, Akanda Corp. announces the appointment of Christopher Cooper to its board of directors following the resignation of Harvinder Singh as a director.

Mr. Christopher Cooper has over 20 years of extensive business experience in all facets of corporate development, senior management, finance and operations, in both the private and public sectors. His experience includes spearheading growth strategies, financial reporting, quarterly and annual budgets, overseeing corporate administration, while achieving company objectives and maintaining internal cost controls. Mr. Cooper has been a director of several private and public Company's over the last 20 years. Most recently he was a member of the board of directors of Alpha Lithium Corporation which was acquired by Tecpetrol in October 2023 for approximately CAD$313 million. Mr. Cooper was also a director of Counterpath Corporation, a Nasdaq listed company which was taken over by Alianza, Inc. in March 2021 for USD$25.6 million. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University and his Master's in Business Administration from Dowling College in New York.

The board would like to thank Mr. Singh for his time with the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda's portfolio includes CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK. The Company's seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships Cellen Life Sciences' Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK. Akanda also acquired the right to develop a Canadian farming property in British Columbia, including farming land and related operations and licenses. The Company plans to develop THC and cannabinoid (CBD) facilities at this site.

