Angara Inc.: Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara, Wins Gold Stevie Award for Best Entrepreneur - Retail in 2024 American Business Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara, a leading online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Entrepreneur - Retail category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.





The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program, recognizing outstanding achievements across various industries. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year, with winners selected through a rigorous judging process by 300+ professionals worldwide.

Ankur Daga's entrepreneurial vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in driving Angara's success, making him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award. The judges were particularly impressed by Daga's unwavering commitment to personalized experiences and innovation in the fine jewelry industry. It showcased to them a rare blend of passion, vision, and strategic acumen. Daga's leadership, with its focus on customization and market penetration, also stood out, placing him at the forefront of a colored gemstone revolution in this exciting segment.

Under Ankur's visionary leadership, Angara has achieved remarkable growth and recognition, including global expansion to over 64 countries, and numerous prestigious awards. His strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of the "Create with Angara" feature and the "Celebrate with Color" campaign, have redefined the customer experience and positioned Angara as a leader in colored gemstones.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Gold Stevie® Award for Best Entrepreneur - Retail," said Daga. "It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, whose commitment to innovation and excellence has been instrumental in our success. I am proud of what we've achieved together and I'm excited for the future as we continue to lead the colored gemstone revolution."

Along with Daga's Gold Stevie win, Angara secured three more Stevies: a Gold in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail category, and Silver for Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees as well as Achievement in Customer Satisfaction. These awards solidify Angara's strength in leadership, marketing, growth, and customer service.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

For more information about Angara and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made to order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry.

