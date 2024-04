Ripple News: 5 Jahre ohne Rendite! Jetzt XRP verkaufen?

XRP Imitating 2021 - Move:



Blue Section: The current trajectory suggests a possible reach of $1.4 by June-July, a key target. The price range between ($1.2 - $1.8) is a plausible target.



Yellow Section: Aiming for $4 is feasible if we follow a similar path to 2021.… pic.twitter.com/BMUJSbb5GQ