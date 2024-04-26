Dassault Systèmes and Stellantis' Peugeot Sport partnered to optimize the aerodynamics of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar for the 2024 World Endurance Championship season

Dassault Systèmes' SIMULIA applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform were used to simulate and evaluate the effects of different designs on vehicle performance

Scientifically accurate simulation enabled Peugeot Sport to enhance its design decisions to support the industry's shift from thermal engines to hybrid and electric vehicles

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Peugeot Sport, the motorsports division of Stellantis, today announced their partnership to simulate and optimize the aerodynamics of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar for the 2024 endurance racing season, and demonstrate high-performing electric mobility in motorsports that creates value for Stellantis' automotive brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425428883/en/

Image courtesy of Peugeot Sport

Dassault Systèmes' SIMULIA PowerFLOW application, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, was used to create a virtual twin of the car's entire exterior and accurately predict the aerodynamic effects of different designs on performance, downforce generation and stability. Through a seamless connection of its design and simulation data in the cloud, Peugeot Sport was able to evaluate and optimize design ideas. Therefore, final design decisions were reached more efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Dassault Systèmes and its technology and expertise are at the center of our design and simulation. This partnership enabled our team of 120 people to collaborate, innovate quickly, and fulfill our objectives," said Olivier Jansonnie, Motorsport WEC Project Director, Stellantis. "From day one, we could easily access and understand the airflow simulation results and make the first decisions that steered the rest of our designs. We were able to achieve 80 to 90% of our development only with simulation."

Peugeot Sport's PEUGEOT 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar will participate in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, which consists of nine races globally including the high-profile 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the hybrid hypercar category, competitors must adhere to strict design regulations and test their vehicles in the same wind tunnel, underscoring the key role of aerodynamics in gaining a competitive edge.

Peugeot Sport was already using Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications for its mechanical design, and wanted to get its aerodynamics studies up and running quickly and carry out its testing in one virtual approach, before testing the physical car in the tunnel. More than 10,000 simulations were run using Dassault Systèmes' solutions, evaluating how air would flow underneath the powertrain, around the front splitter, and along the rear without a wing, for example.

"Motorsports is demanding for drivers and their vehicles. It requires teams to have speed and precision," said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes has created an environment on the cloud for the engineers of our two companies to collaborate. They were able to simulate the aerodynamics of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar through all its stages. Our experts analyzed the simulation results and proposed improvements to fulfill the requirements of WEC. Peugeot Sport succeeded in developing a competitive hypercar with high endurance."

Social media:

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all -consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425428883/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Kriti ASHOKkriti.ashok@3ds.com+91 9741310607

Japan Wen YANG wen.yang@3ds.com +81 3 4321 6549

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

Peugeot Sport Press

Justine MORICE

+33 (0) 7 62 62 28 77

Justine.morice@external.stellantis.com