Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
25.04.24
14:42 Uhr
148,10 Euro
-1,35
-0,90 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,00150,7007:21
148,70150,2025.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 07:10
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 127 million in the first three months of 2024

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (26 April 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2024 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gross profit of EUR 295 million (on a constant currency basis, equal to the first three months of 2023)
  • Operating EBITA decline of 15% to EUR 127 million (-13% on a constant currency basis)
  • Free cash flow of EUR 106 million (first three months of 2023: EUR 147 million)
  • Cash earnings per share decline of 19% to EUR 1.41 (first three months of 2023: EUR 1.74)
  • Successful completion of six acquisitions: Valuetree and CJ Shah in India, Joli Foods in Colombia, RBD in China, Euro Chemo-Pharma/Biofresh in Malaysia and Gova in the Benelux

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "In a volatile first quarter of the year, we faced challenging conditions in some of our market segments, resulting in a lower operating EBITA of EUR 127 million versus a very strong Q1 2023. Whilst our acquisition pipeline and projects with principals and customers remain healthy in all regions, current market dynamics continue to make future customer demand difficult to predict. Our strong commercial teams, digital and logistics infrastructure, combined with further driving operational excellence and cost control, will deliver future growth and efficiencies."

Attached, the full press release in PDF format and the main visual.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD NV first three months of 2024 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/094a5517-e656-4334-a747-7c1023a3be19)
  • IMCD_logo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f30dff8d-a9ca-4f5f-9f0e-3d2b739822f2)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.