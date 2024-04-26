Agronomics Limited Announces Solar Foods Raises an Additional EUR8 Million

Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company focused on the field of cellular agriculture, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Solar Foods Oy ("Solar Foods") has raised an additional EUR8 million in funding via Finnish investment organiser Springvest Oyj.

This additional funding is a subsequent close to Solar Food's Series B round which took place in November 2023, bringing the total raise to EUR16 million. Solar Foods' first commercial-scale factory, named Factory 01, has been fully operational since April this year and is expected to produce 160 tons of Solein annually. Solar Foods has already achieved regulatory approval for Solein in Singapore and is currently in partnership with the Finnish food company, Oy Karl Fazer AB, which is incorporating Solein into a chocolate snack. Solar Foods has also submitted a dossier to the European Food Safety Authority and is in conversations with multiple potential customers for the integration of Solein into existing product lines.

To date, Agronomics has invested EUR6 million in Solar Foods. As disclosed in Agronomics' Unaudited Interim Results, this position is currently carried at a book value of £11.4 million, including an uplift of £6.3 million. This subsequent raise remained on the same terms as those set in November and there is no change to the value of Agronomics position.

Agronomics' Executive Chair, Jim Mellon commented:

"Solar Foods has shown impressive execution with the funds they have raised to date. It is one of the few companies in this field with a wholly owned and fully operational factory and regulatory approval which puts Solar Foods as one of the most advanced cell ag companies globally. We are very much looking forward to seeing product sales begin in Singapore and for regulatory approval in Europe."

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces protein using carbon dioxide and electricity. Solein production, irrespective of weather and climate conditions, liberates global protein production from the constraints of traditional agriculture. Solar Foods, founded in 2017 in Espoo, Finland by Dr Pasi Vainikka, Dr Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, Sami Holmström, Jari Tuovinen, Professor Jero Ahola, and Janne Mäkelä as a spinoff from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and LUT University. www.solarfoods.com .

About Solein

Solein is a microbial protein-rich powder that contains all the essential amino acids. It is produced using a bioprocess where microbes are fed with gases, including carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and oxygen, together with small amounts of nutrients. The bioprocess resembles winemaking, with carbon dioxide and hydrogen replacing sugar as the source of carbon and energy.

This type of production method has the potential to transform the sustainability, availability, and transparency of what we eat and where food can be produced. It is not reliant on agriculture, weather, or climate: it can be produced in harsh conditions such as deserts, Arctic areas, even space. Learn more about Solein at www.solein.com .

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading listed alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture including precision fermentation and cultivated meat. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to secure minority stakes in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals, as well as being fundamental to feeding the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

For further information please contact:

