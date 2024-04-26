Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 08:06
Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Half-Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Half-Year Results

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, announces its unaudited Half-Year results for the six months ended 31 January 2024. The full unaudited financial statements will be uploaded to the Company website:

https://kaseidigitalassets.com

Period Highlights

During the period the Company has taken advantage of market turbulence to add to core positions as well as incept new opportunistic trades. The Company added to its position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust at significant discounts to NAV as well as averaging down on high conviction holdings.

The overall market recovery helped the digital assets the Company held increase by over £600,000 to £1,980,104. In addition the Company also grew its income from staking and yield generation.

Post Period Highlights

Following the approval of spot BTC ETF's in January the Company closed its position in GBTC and rolled some of the profits into spot BTC. The significant inflows generated by the ETF launches has led to an appreciation in NAV to £3,684,327.83 as at 31 March 2024.

Staking rewards and income from yield generating strategies are also expected to be markedly higher this year with spot prices at current levels.

Outlook

Our portfolio as of 31 March 2024 is as follows:

Asset

Quantity

Price

Valuation

BTC

29.50

$70,858.00

$2,090,311

ETH

262.93

$3,624.00

$952,858

LINK

4,990.00

$19.02

$94,910

SOL

1,000.00

$199.72

$199,720

AR

2,500.00

$38.54

$96,350

ALGO

13,061.58

$0.26

$3,455

AVAX

1,026.71

$53.72

$55,155

QNT

2,500.00

$133.07

$332,675

HBAR

249,890.00

$0.12

$28,837

HNT

2,500.00

$5.99

$14,975

DAG

2,500,000.92

$0.06

$156,250

LTX

50,000.00

$0.16

$7,850

ADS

500,000.00

$0.22

$111,000

TAO

50.00

$498.13

$24,907

The management of Kasei remains confident that the Digital Asset industry will have further growth this year as ETF adoption continues both in the USA and in other jurisdictions across the world. There has also been a lot of attention paid over the last few weeks to BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, which has launched its first tokenised money market fund on the Ethereum blockchain. As more and more use cases and utility come to the fore we believe the asset prices will rise to reflect this demand and that we are well placed to capitalise on the opportunities as they arise.

further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Engage with us directly at our investor hub

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Sign up at:

investors.kaseidigitalassets.com

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital

Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

STATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

Unaudited periodto31

AUDITED

Note

January

2024

£

YeartoJuly

2023

£

Turnover 3

18,803

40,519

Grossprofit

18,803

40,519

Administrative expenses

(173,263)

(290,042)

Profit (loss) on disposal of digital asset

4,075

(701)

Impairment of digital asset

-

(128,101)

Operatingloss

(150,385)

(378,325)

Tax on loss

-

94,581

Lossforthefinancialperiod

(150,385)

(283,744)

Othercomprehensiveincomefortheperiod

Fair value movements

647,112

14,153

Othercomprehensiveincomefortheperiod

647,112

14,153

Totalcomprehensiveincomefortheperiod

496,727

(269,591)

The notes form part of these financial statements.

REGISTEREDNUMBER:13503888

BALANCE SHEET

ASAT31JANUARY2024

Unaudited

periodto31

AUDITED

January

YeartoJuly

2024

2023

Note

£

£

Fixedassets

Intangible assets

5

1,980,104

1,434,003

Other fixed asset investments

149,715

89,679

Investment in subsidiary

50,000

50,000

2,179,819

1,573,682

Currentassets

Debtors: amounts falling due within one year

7

613,011

636,630

Cash at bank and in hand

8

266,970

351,469

879,981

988,099

Creditors: Amounts Falling Due Within One Year

9

(251,718)

(250,426)

Netcurrentassets

628,263

737,673

Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities

2,808,082

2,311,355

Netassets

2,808,082

2,311,355

Capitalandreserves

Called up share capital

10

332,284

332,284

Share premium account

3,789,677

3,789,677

Treasury Shares

(27,992)

(27,992)

Other reserves

661,265

14,153

Profit and loss account

(1,947,152)

(1,796,767)

2,808,082

2,311,355

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board and were signed on its behalf on 24 April 2024.

................................................

BrendanKearns

Director

The notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

Calledup sharecapital

£

Share premium account

£

Treasury Shares

£

Other reserves

£

Profitand lossaccount

£

Totalequity

£

At1February2023

290,617

3,639,253

-

-

(1,513,023)

2,416,847

Loss for the period

- - - - (283,744)

(283,744)

Other comprehensive income

- - - 14,153 -

14,153

Unsubscribed shares

- - (27,992) - -

(27,992)

Shares issued during the period

41,667 150,424 - - -

192,091

At1August2023

332,284

3,789,677

(27,992)

14,153

(1,796,767)

2,311,355

Loss for the period

- - - -

(150,385)

(150,385)

Movement in fair value

- - - 647,112

-

647,112

At31January2024

332,284

3,789,677

(27,992)

661,265

(1,947,152)

2,808,082

The notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

Unaudited

periodto31

AUDITED

January

yearto July

2024

2023

£

£

Cashflowsfromoperatingactivities

Loss for the financial period

(150,385)

(283,744)

Adjustmentsfor:

Impairments of fixed assets

-

116,781

Profit on disposal of digital asset

4,075

-

Income generated on digital assets

21,925

-

Decrease/(increase) in debtors

23,619

(114,167)

Increase/(decrease) in creditors

1,291

(14,064)

Increase in interactive broker cash investment

79,926

-

Netcashgeneratedfromoperatingactivities

(19,549)

(295,194)

Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities

Purchase of digital assets

(14,150)

(623,457)

Sale of digital assets

9,236

532,958

Purchase of unlisted and other investments

(60,036)

(75,275)

Netcashfrominvestingactivities

(64,950)

(165,774)

Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities

Issue of ordinary shares

-

164,099

Netcashusedinfinancingactivities

-

164,099

Net(decrease)incashandcashequivalents

(84,499)

(296,869)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

351,469

648,338

Cashandcashequivalentsattheendofperiod

266,970

351,469

Cashandcashequivalentsattheendofperiodcomprise:

Cash at bank and in hand

266,970

351,469

266,970

351,469

The notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

  1. General information

Kasei Digital Assets Plc ("the Company") is a public limited company limited by shares and incorporated in England. Its registered office is 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ, United Kingdom.

The Company's shares are traded on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under ticker KASH and ISIN number GB00BN950D98.

The Company's aim is to provide investors with exposure to the digital assets ecosystem and an attractive rate of return by leveraging the Board's expertise, experience and networks in the cryptocurrency sector. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

  1. Accounting policies
    1. Basis of preparation of financial statements

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention unless otherwise specified within these accounting policies and in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102, the Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and the Republic of Ireland and the Companies Act 2006.

The preparation of financial statements in compliance with FRS 102 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies.

The following principal accounting policies have been applied:

2.2Revenue

Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured. Revenue is measured as the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes. The following criteria must also be met before revenue is recognised:

2.3Currentanddeferredtaxation

The tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in profit or loss except that a charge attributable to an item of income and expense recognised as other comprehensive income or to an item recognised directly in equity is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively.

The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date in the countries where the Company operates and generates income.

2.4Debtors

Short-term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment.

2. Accountingpolicies(continued)

2.5Cashandcashequivalents

Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than 24 hours. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than three months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.

In the Statement of Cash Flows, cash and cash equivalents are shown net of bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Company's cash management.

2.6Creditors

Short-term creditors are measured at the transaction price. Other financial liabilities, including bank loans, are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

3.

Turnover

An analysis of turnover by class of business is as follows:

Unaudited periodto31

AUDITED

January

yearto31

2024

£

July2023

£

Staking income

8,439

12,997

Option income

4,190

20,469

Interest income

6,174

7,052

18,803

40,518

4.

Directors'remuneration

Unaudited periodto31

AUDITED

January

yearto31

2024

£

July2023

£

Directors' emoluments

27,000

48,000

27,000

48,000

5. Intangibleassets

DigitalAssets

£

Cost

At 1 August 2023

1,434,003

Additions

14,150

Disposals

(9,236)

Revaluation surplus

541,187

At 31 January 2024

1,980,104

Netbookvalue

At 31 January 2024

1,980,104

At31July2023

1,434,003

6. Fixedassetinvestments

Investments

in

Otherfixed

subsidiary companies

asset investments

Total

£

£

£

Costorvaluation

At 1 August 2023

50,000

89,679

139,679

Additions

-

60,036

60,036

At 31 January 2024

50,000

149,715

199,715

7. Debtors

Unaudited period to 31
January		Audited period to 31
January
2024 £2023 £
Other debtors13,94037,559
Deferred taxation599,071599,071
613,011636,630

8.

Cashandcashequivalents

Unaudited periodto31

January

2024

£

AUDITED

yearto31

July 2023

£

Cash at bank and in hand

266,970

351,469

266,970

351,469

9.

Creditors:Amountsfallingduewithinoneyear

Unaudited periodto31

January

2024

£

AUDITED

yearto31

July 2023

£

Trade creditors

878

316

Amounts owed to group companies

207,200

207,200

Other taxation and social security

7,016

6,287

Other creditors

6,273

6,272

Accruals and deferred income

30,351

30,351

251,718

250,426

  1. Share capital

Unaudited period to 31
January		Audited period to 31
January
2024 £2023 £
Allotted, called up and fully paid
30,429,193 (2023 - 30,429,193) Ordinary Share Capital (subscribed shares)304,292304,292
shares of £0.01 each
2,799,157 (2023 - 2,799,157) Treasury Shares (unsubscribed shares)
shares of £0.01 each		27,99227,992
332,284332,284

  1. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The following reflects the income and share data used and dilutive earnings per share computations to the period 31 January 2024:

Unaudited periodto31

January

2024

£

Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (147,263)

Numberofshares

Basic weighted average number of shares 30,429,193

Effect of dilutive share options -

Diluted weighted average number of shares 30,429,193



© 2024 PR Newswire
