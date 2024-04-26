Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Half-Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Half-Year Results

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, announces its unaudited Half-Year results for the six months ended 31 January 2024. The full unaudited financial statements will be uploaded to the Company website:

https://kaseidigitalassets.com

Period Highlights

During the period the Company has taken advantage of market turbulence to add to core positions as well as incept new opportunistic trades. The Company added to its position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust at significant discounts to NAV as well as averaging down on high conviction holdings.

The overall market recovery helped the digital assets the Company held increase by over £600,000 to £1,980,104. In addition the Company also grew its income from staking and yield generation.

Post Period Highlights

Following the approval of spot BTC ETF's in January the Company closed its position in GBTC and rolled some of the profits into spot BTC. The significant inflows generated by the ETF launches has led to an appreciation in NAV to £3,684,327.83 as at 31 March 2024.

Staking rewards and income from yield generating strategies are also expected to be markedly higher this year with spot prices at current levels.

Outlook

Our portfolio as of 31 March 2024 is as follows:

Asset Quantity Price Valuation BTC 29.50 $70,858.00 $2,090,311 ETH 262.93 $3,624.00 $952,858 LINK 4,990.00 $19.02 $94,910 SOL 1,000.00 $199.72 $199,720 AR 2,500.00 $38.54 $96,350 ALGO 13,061.58 $0.26 $3,455 AVAX 1,026.71 $53.72 $55,155 QNT 2,500.00 $133.07 $332,675 HBAR 249,890.00 $0.12 $28,837 HNT 2,500.00 $5.99 $14,975 DAG 2,500,000.92 $0.06 $156,250 LTX 50,000.00 $0.16 $7,850 ADS 500,000.00 $0.22 $111,000 TAO 50.00 $498.13 $24,907

The management of Kasei remains confident that the Digital Asset industry will have further growth this year as ETF adoption continues both in the USA and in other jurisdictions across the world. There has also been a lot of attention paid over the last few weeks to BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, which has launched its first tokenised money market fund on the Ethereum blockchain. As more and more use cases and utility come to the fore we believe the asset prices will rise to reflect this demand and that we are well placed to capitalise on the opportunities as they arise.

further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC Engage with us directly at our investor hub Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Sign up at: investors.kaseidigitalassets.com Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

STATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024 Unaudited periodto31 AUDITED Note January 2024 £ YeartoJuly 2023 £ Turnover 3 18,803 40,519 Grossprofit 18,803 40,519 Administrative expenses (173,263) (290,042) Profit (loss) on disposal of digital asset 4,075 (701) Impairment of digital asset - (128,101) Operatingloss (150,385) (378,325) Tax on loss - 94,581 Lossforthefinancialperiod (150,385) (283,744) Othercomprehensiveincomefortheperiod Fair value movements 647,112 14,153 Othercomprehensiveincomefortheperiod 647,112 14,153 Totalcomprehensiveincomefortheperiod 496,727 (269,591) The notes form part of these financial statements.

REGISTEREDNUMBER:13503888

BALANCE SHEET

ASAT31JANUARY2024

Unaudited periodto31 AUDITED January YeartoJuly 2024 2023 Note £ £ Fixedassets Intangible assets 5 1,980,104 1,434,003 Other fixed asset investments 149,715 89,679 Investment in subsidiary 50,000 50,000 2,179,819 1,573,682 Currentassets Debtors: amounts falling due within one year 7 613,011 636,630 Cash at bank and in hand 8 266,970 351,469 879,981 988,099 Creditors: Amounts Falling Due Within One Year 9 (251,718) (250,426) Netcurrentassets 628,263 737,673 Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities 2,808,082 2,311,355 Netassets 2,808,082 2,311,355 Capitalandreserves Called up share capital 10 332,284 332,284 Share premium account 3,789,677 3,789,677 Treasury Shares (27,992) (27,992) Other reserves 661,265 14,153 Profit and loss account (1,947,152) (1,796,767) 2,808,082 2,311,355

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board and were signed on its behalf on 24 April 2024.

................................................

BrendanKearns

Director

The notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

Calledup sharecapital £ Share premium account £ Treasury Shares £ Other reserves £ Profitand lossaccount £ Totalequity £ At1February2023 290,617 3,639,253 - - (1,513,023) 2,416,847 Loss for the period - - - - (283,744) (283,744) Other comprehensive income - - - 14,153 - 14,153 Unsubscribed shares - - (27,992) - - (27,992) Shares issued during the period 41,667 150,424 - - - 192,091 At1August2023 332,284 3,789,677 (27,992) 14,153 (1,796,767) 2,311,355 Loss for the period - - - - (150,385) (150,385) Movement in fair value - - - 647,112 - 647,112 At31January2024 332,284 3,789,677 (27,992) 661,265 (1,947,152) 2,808,082

The notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

Unaudited periodto31 AUDITED January yearto July 2024 2023 £ £ Cashflowsfromoperatingactivities Loss for the financial period (150,385) (283,744) Adjustmentsfor: Impairments of fixed assets - 116,781 Profit on disposal of digital asset 4,075 - Income generated on digital assets 21,925 - Decrease/(increase) in debtors 23,619 (114,167) Increase/(decrease) in creditors 1,291 (14,064) Increase in interactive broker cash investment 79,926 - Netcashgeneratedfromoperatingactivities (19,549) (295,194) Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities Purchase of digital assets (14,150) (623,457) Sale of digital assets 9,236 532,958 Purchase of unlisted and other investments (60,036) (75,275) Netcashfrominvestingactivities (64,950) (165,774) Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities Issue of ordinary shares - 164,099 Netcashusedinfinancingactivities - 164,099 Net(decrease)incashandcashequivalents (84,499) (296,869) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 351,469 648,338 Cashandcashequivalentsattheendofperiod 266,970 351,469 Cashandcashequivalentsattheendofperiodcomprise: Cash at bank and in hand 266,970 351,469 266,970 351,469 The notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FORTHEPERIODENDED31JANUARY2024

General information

Kasei Digital Assets Plc ("the Company") is a public limited company limited by shares and incorporated in England. Its registered office is 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ, United Kingdom.

The Company's shares are traded on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under ticker KASH and ISIN number GB00BN950D98.

The Company's aim is to provide investors with exposure to the digital assets ecosystem and an attractive rate of return by leveraging the Board's expertise, experience and networks in the cryptocurrency sector. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

Accounting policies Basis of preparation of financial statements

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention unless otherwise specified within these accounting policies and in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102, the Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and the Republic of Ireland and the Companies Act 2006.

The preparation of financial statements in compliance with FRS 102 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies.

The following principal accounting policies have been applied:

2.2Revenue

Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured. Revenue is measured as the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes. The following criteria must also be met before revenue is recognised:

2.3Currentanddeferredtaxation

The tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in profit or loss except that a charge attributable to an item of income and expense recognised as other comprehensive income or to an item recognised directly in equity is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively.

The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date in the countries where the Company operates and generates income.

2.4Debtors

Short-term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment.

2. Accountingpolicies(continued)

2.5Cashandcashequivalents

Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than 24 hours. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than three months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.

In the Statement of Cash Flows, cash and cash equivalents are shown net of bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Company's cash management.

2.6Creditors

Short-term creditors are measured at the transaction price. Other financial liabilities, including bank loans, are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

3. Turnover An analysis of turnover by class of business is as follows: Unaudited periodto31 AUDITED January yearto31 2024 £ July2023 £ Staking income 8,439 12,997 Option income 4,190 20,469 Interest income 6,174 7,052 18,803 40,518

4. Directors'remuneration Unaudited periodto31 AUDITED January yearto31 2024 £ July2023 £ Directors' emoluments 27,000 48,000 27,000 48,000

5. Intangibleassets DigitalAssets £ Cost At 1 August 2023 1,434,003 Additions 14,150 Disposals (9,236) Revaluation surplus 541,187 At 31 January 2024 1,980,104 Netbookvalue At 31 January 2024 1,980,104 At31July2023 1,434,003 6. Fixedassetinvestments Investments in Otherfixed subsidiary companies asset investments Total £ £ £ Costorvaluation At 1 August 2023 50,000 89,679 139,679 Additions - 60,036 60,036 At 31 January 2024 50,000 149,715 199,715

7. Debtors

Unaudited period to 31

January Audited period to 31

January 2024 £ 2023 £ Other debtors 13,940 37,559 Deferred taxation 599,071 599,071 613,011 636,630

8. Cashandcashequivalents Unaudited periodto31 January 2024 £ AUDITED yearto31 July 2023 £ Cash at bank and in hand 266,970 351,469 266,970 351,469 9. Creditors:Amountsfallingduewithinoneyear Unaudited periodto31 January 2024 £ AUDITED yearto31 July 2023 £ Trade creditors 878 316 Amounts owed to group companies 207,200 207,200 Other taxation and social security 7,016 6,287 Other creditors 6,273 6,272 Accruals and deferred income 30,351 30,351 251,718 250,426

Share capital

Unaudited period to 31

January Audited period to 31

January 2024 £ 2023 £ Allotted, called up and fully paid 30,429,193 (2023 - 30,429,193) Ordinary Share Capital (subscribed shares) 304,292 304,292 shares of £0.01 each 2,799,157 (2023 - 2,799,157) Treasury Shares (unsubscribed shares)

shares of £0.01 each 27,992 27,992 332,284 332,284

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The following reflects the income and share data used and dilutive earnings per share computations to the period 31 January 2024:

Unaudited periodto31

January

2024

£

Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (147,263)

Numberofshares

Basic weighted average number of shares 30,429,193

Effect of dilutive share options -

Diluted weighted average number of shares 30,429,193