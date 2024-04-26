Anzeige
26.04.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PALLAS AIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 APRIL 2024 SHARES

PALLAS AIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Pallas Air Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 29 of
April 2024. 

Trading code: PALLAS
ISIN: FI4000518386
Orderbook id: 255230
Ratio: 1:14 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right
entitles to subscribe for 14 shares) 
Subscription price: EUR 0.02 / share
Subscription period: 6 May 2024 - 20 May 2024
First day of trading without right to share issue: 29 April 2024
Record date: 30 April 2024

The orderbook PALLAS will be flushed on Friday evening 26 April 2024.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
