Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PALLAS AIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 APRIL 2024 SHARES PALLAS AIR OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Pallas Air Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 29 of April 2024. Trading code: PALLAS ISIN: FI4000518386 Orderbook id: 255230 Ratio: 1:14 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 14 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0.02 / share Subscription period: 6 May 2024 - 20 May 2024 First day of trading without right to share issue: 29 April 2024 Record date: 30 April 2024 The orderbook PALLAS will be flushed on Friday evening 26 April 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260