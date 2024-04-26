NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (144/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Alfa Laval AB (ALFA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50, gross return forwards in Huhtamaeki Oyj (HUH1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.53, gross return futures/forwards in Tomra Systems ASA (TOM) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.95, gross return forwards in Metso Oyj (METSO) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.18. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, April 26, 2024. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216502