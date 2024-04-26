Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 08:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (144/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Alfa Laval AB (ALFA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
7.50, gross return forwards in Huhtamaeki Oyj (HUH1V3) due to an ordinary
dividend of EUR 0.53, gross return futures/forwards in Tomra Systems ASA (TOM)
due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.95, gross return forwards in Metso Oyj
(METSO) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.18. The re-calculation is
effective from the ex-date, April 26, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216502
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
