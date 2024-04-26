Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 19 April - 25 April 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 19 April 2024 up to and including 25 April 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €15.72 for a total amount of €47,170,980.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €452,072,460 representing 90.41% of the overall share buyback programme.

