Freitag, 26.04.2024

WKN: A3CTQ4 | ISIN: FI4000507488 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M9
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:08 Uhr
7,380 Euro
+0,160
+2,22 %
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 08:22
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF PURMO GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 26 APRIL 2024 SHARES



THE SHARES OF PURMO GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited announced on 26 April 2024 a voluntary
recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Purmo Group Plc 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Purmo Group Oyj observation status on the
grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1
article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
