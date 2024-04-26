Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF PURMO GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 26 APRIL 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF PURMO GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited announced on 26 April 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Purmo Group Plc Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Purmo Group Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260