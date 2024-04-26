CTT Systems AB - Interim Report First Quarter 2024

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FIRST QUARTER 2024

Net sales increased by 4% to MSEK 78.2 (75.0)

- Currency adjusted increase of 5%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 32.6 (22.6)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 42% (30)

Profit margin amounted to 39% (30)

Net profit increased to MSEK 24.5 (18.0)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.96 (1.43)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 26.1 (-3.8)

FORECAST - SECOND QUARTER 2024

The net sales forecast for the second quarter of 2024 is MSEK 85 - 90 (79.0).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO. To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048734

To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q1-report-2024 . Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-26 08:00 CEST.

