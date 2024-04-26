Anzeige
WKN: A401UE | ISIN: SE0021513645 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T00
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,650 Euro
-0,035
-5,11 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2024
95 Leser
PMD Device Solutions Publishes 2023 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions (PMDS) announces today that the company's annual report for 2023 is published and available at the website www.pmd-solutions.com

"In fiscal year 2023, PMDS delivered exceptional results, evidencing a robust growth trajectory with a remarkable surge in Annual Recurring Revenue by a staggering 116% compared to 2022 figures. This achievement translates to a substantial 39 MSEK, representing an impressive 39% of our ambitious 2026 financial milestone. The successful listing on Nasdaq First North signifies a pivotal milestone, reinforcing our strategic objective of reaching profitability in 2024. Moving forward, our focused initiatives entail the continued expansion of RespiraSense within the UK market and the strategic acquisition of Qorum Partners in the US. These strategic moves underscore our unwavering commitment to driving sustained value creation for our shareholders." - Myles Murray, CEO

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Attachments

PMD Device Solutions 2023 Annual Report

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
