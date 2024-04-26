DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5780 GBP1.3520 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5580 GBP1.3280 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5693 GBP1.3434

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,751,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,028 1.5720 XDUB 08:46:35 00028832943TRDU1 5,247 1.5780 XDUB 09:30:13 00028833284TRDU1 2,357 1.5780 XDUB 09:48:39 00028833440TRDU1 1,562 1.5740 XDUB 10:17:40 00028833588TRDU1 94 1.5740 XDUB 10:17:40 00028833587TRDU1 803 1.5740 XDUB 10:17:40 00028833586TRDU1 2,346 1.5720 XDUB 10:47:06 00028833744TRDU1 2,752 1.5740 XDUB 11:51:35 00028834330TRDU1 1,390 1.5700 XDUB 11:54:32 00028834365TRDU1 432 1.5700 XDUB 11:54:32 00028834364TRDU1 3,012 1.5700 XDUB 11:54:32 00028834363TRDU1 2,412 1.5720 XDUB 13:25:00 00028834830TRDU1 1,800 1.5720 XDUB 13:25:00 00028834829TRDU1 583 1.5720 XDUB 13:25:00 00028834828TRDU1 2,324 1.5620 XDUB 13:45:17 00028835101TRDU1 2,584 1.5580 XDUB 14:13:10 00028835305TRDU1 2,573 1.5580 XDUB 14:13:10 00028835304TRDU1 2,345 1.5660 XDUB 14:59:30 00028835773TRDU1 1,500 1.5660 XDUB 15:04:39 00028835922TRDU1 2,791 1.5660 XDUB 15:05:23 00028835931TRDU1 2,728 1.5760 XDUB 15:29:17 00028836537TRDU1 6,107 1.5680 XDUB 15:42:22 00028837211TRDU1 307 1.5680 XDUB 15:42:22 00028837210TRDU1 479 1.5620 XDUB 16:16:55 00028838442TRDU1 2,261 1.5620 XDUB 16:16:55 00028838443TRDU1 3,707 1.5640 XDUB 16:23:00 00028838605TRDU1 476 1.5640 XDUB 16:23:00 00028838604TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,699 1.3500 XLON 08:23:42 00028832815TRDU1 2,500 1.3520 XLON 09:48:39 00028833438TRDU1 486 1.3520 XLON 09:48:39 00028833439TRDU1 2,986 1.3500 XLON 09:48:45 00028833442TRDU1 955 1.3460 XLON 10:47:06 00028833745TRDU1 1,700 1.3460 XLON 10:47:06 00028833746TRDU1 21 1.3460 XLON 10:47:06 00028833747TRDU1 2,200 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834548TRDU1 475 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834549TRDU1 238 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834550TRDU1 1,700 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834551TRDU1 531 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834552TRDU1 194 1.3440 XLON 12:24:34 00028834553TRDU1 2,723 1.3460 XLON 12:44:55 00028834632TRDU1 237 1.3400 XLON 13:33:11 00028834977TRDU1 10 1.3400 XLON 13:33:11 00028834978TRDU1 3,076 1.3380 XLON 13:45:17 00028835102TRDU1 2,784 1.3360 XLON 14:13:10 00028835303TRDU1 2,849 1.3280 XLON 14:39:05 00028835586TRDU1 2,815 1.3460 XLON 15:29:23 00028836539TRDU1 2,240 1.3460 XLON 15:29:23 00028836540TRDU1 280 1.3460 XLON 15:29:23 00028836541TRDU1 2,694 1.3440 XLON 15:42:22 00028837209TRDU1 3,607 1.3400 XLON 16:25:28 00028838670TRDU1

