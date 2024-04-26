Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
26.04.24
Dow Jones News
26.04.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5780     GBP1.3520 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5580     GBP1.3280 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5693     GBP1.3434

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,751,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   5,028   1.5720        XDUB     08:46:35      00028832943TRDU1 
   5,247   1.5780        XDUB     09:30:13      00028833284TRDU1 
   2,357   1.5780        XDUB     09:48:39      00028833440TRDU1 
   1,562   1.5740        XDUB     10:17:40      00028833588TRDU1 
     94   1.5740        XDUB     10:17:40      00028833587TRDU1 
     803   1.5740        XDUB     10:17:40      00028833586TRDU1 
   2,346   1.5720        XDUB     10:47:06      00028833744TRDU1 
   2,752   1.5740        XDUB     11:51:35      00028834330TRDU1 
   1,390   1.5700        XDUB     11:54:32      00028834365TRDU1 
     432   1.5700        XDUB     11:54:32      00028834364TRDU1 
   3,012   1.5700        XDUB     11:54:32      00028834363TRDU1 
   2,412   1.5720        XDUB     13:25:00      00028834830TRDU1 
   1,800   1.5720        XDUB     13:25:00      00028834829TRDU1 
     583   1.5720        XDUB     13:25:00      00028834828TRDU1 
   2,324   1.5620        XDUB     13:45:17      00028835101TRDU1 
   2,584   1.5580        XDUB     14:13:10      00028835305TRDU1 
   2,573   1.5580        XDUB     14:13:10      00028835304TRDU1 
   2,345   1.5660        XDUB     14:59:30      00028835773TRDU1 
   1,500   1.5660        XDUB     15:04:39      00028835922TRDU1 
   2,791   1.5660        XDUB     15:05:23      00028835931TRDU1 
   2,728   1.5760        XDUB     15:29:17      00028836537TRDU1 
   6,107   1.5680        XDUB     15:42:22      00028837211TRDU1 
     307   1.5680        XDUB     15:42:22      00028837210TRDU1 
     479   1.5620        XDUB     16:16:55      00028838442TRDU1 
   2,261   1.5620        XDUB     16:16:55      00028838443TRDU1 
   3,707   1.5640        XDUB     16:23:00      00028838605TRDU1 
     476   1.5640        XDUB     16:23:00      00028838604TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,699   1.3500        XLON     08:23:42      00028832815TRDU1 
   2,500   1.3520        XLON     09:48:39      00028833438TRDU1 
     486   1.3520        XLON     09:48:39      00028833439TRDU1 
   2,986   1.3500        XLON     09:48:45      00028833442TRDU1 
     955   1.3460        XLON     10:47:06      00028833745TRDU1 
   1,700   1.3460        XLON     10:47:06      00028833746TRDU1 
     21   1.3460        XLON     10:47:06      00028833747TRDU1 
   2,200   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834548TRDU1 
     475   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834549TRDU1 
     238   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834550TRDU1 
   1,700   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834551TRDU1 
     531   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834552TRDU1 
     194   1.3440        XLON     12:24:34      00028834553TRDU1 
   2,723   1.3460        XLON     12:44:55      00028834632TRDU1 
     237   1.3400        XLON     13:33:11      00028834977TRDU1 
     10   1.3400        XLON     13:33:11      00028834978TRDU1 
   3,076   1.3380        XLON     13:45:17      00028835102TRDU1 
   2,784   1.3360        XLON     14:13:10      00028835303TRDU1 
   2,849   1.3280        XLON     14:39:05      00028835586TRDU1 
   2,815   1.3460        XLON     15:29:23      00028836539TRDU1 
   2,240   1.3460        XLON     15:29:23      00028836540TRDU1 
     280   1.3460        XLON     15:29:23      00028836541TRDU1 
   2,694   1.3440        XLON     15:42:22      00028837209TRDU1 
   3,607   1.3400        XLON     16:25:28      00028838670TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318045 
EQS News ID:  1890015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
