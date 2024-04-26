Regulatory News:

As part of its share buyback program for FY24 (c.€300m for FY24 as per the H1 FY24 Sales and Results presentation), Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with an investment services provider, whereby Pernod Ricard will undertake to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of c. €150m over a period starting on April 26th, 2024 and possibly extending until June 21st, 2024.

The price of the shares purchased under this mandate shall not exceed the limit of €330 per share as set by the Pernod Ricard Shareholders' Meeting held on November 10th, 2023.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 millions in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

