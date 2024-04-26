Implantica publishes Annual Report 2023

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2023. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"Implantica had a very successful and busy 2023. We are well advanced in convincing the surgical community that RefluxStop is the upcoming standard of care. The market for RefluxStop is truly massive, with 1 billion sufferers, and more than 400 million acid reflux sufferers unable to find relief from medicine. In Europe, we are clearly gaining traction with the region's top physicians and acceptance from public healthcare systems. With >750 patients successfully treated in Europe and over 30 hospitals operating, the medical system is waking up to the potential cost savings and health benefits of RefluxStop," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

