Freitag, 26.04.2024
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 08:48
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

26 April 2024

The Company confirms that:

  1. all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");
  1. the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;
  1. the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Thursday, 28 March 2024, which was announced on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2024, expected to be on or after 28 May 2024.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732


