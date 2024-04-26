Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1
26.04.2024 | 08:53
LHYFE: Publication of the 2023 Universal registration document

Nantes (France) - 26 April 2024 - 8.30 am Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs that its 2023 Universal registration document was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers on 25 April 2024 under number R.24-005.

The 2023 Universal registration document notably contains:

  • the 2023 Annual financial report;
  • the management report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the description of the share repurchase program;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Universal registration document can be viewed on or downloaded from Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm9qZ5hmZpqXmW1qZ8ZrbpeUbm9oxmCXmZWZmWloZsjHaHJplZmSaZeYZnFmmGts
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85366-lhyfe-pr-mad-urd-2022-26042024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
