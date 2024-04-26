As the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) ramps up clean energy efforts across the United States, the government has outlined a plan to expand transmission lines to accommodate more power. From pv magazine USA As part of Earth Week announcements from the White House, US President Joe Biden has announced plans to upgrade 100,000 miles of transmission lines over the next five years. Funding is available through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership (GRIP) program, which recently closed applications for up to $2. 7 billion in US Department of Energy (DoE) grant funding under a second round. ...

