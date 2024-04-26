AECI Limited - Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

AECI LIMITED

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares:Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 12 April 2024, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 25 April 2024 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value H Riemensperger Chief Executive, AECI 120,323 R93.2500 R11,220,119.75 R Gabriels Chief Financial Officer, AECI 69,668 R93.2500 R6,496,541.00 C Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 31,758 R93.2500 R2,961,433.50 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI 38,103 R93.2500 R3,553,104.75

Clearance has been obtained from the Chairman in respect of the above transactions. All interests are direct beneficial.

26 April 2024

