Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:03 Uhr
4,380 Euro
-0,040
-0,90 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 09:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

AECI Limited - Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares:Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 12 April 2024, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 25 April 2024 as follows:

Name

Position and company

No. of shares

Grant price

Value

H Riemensperger

Chief Executive, AECI

120,323

R93.2500

R11,220,119.75

R Gabriels

Chief Financial Officer, AECI

69,668

R93.2500

R6,496,541.00

C Singh

Group Company Secretary, AECI

31,758

R93.2500

R2,961,433.50

DK Murray

Prescribed Officer, AECI

38,103

R93.2500

R3,553,104.75

Clearance has been obtained from the Chairman in respect of the above transactions. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
26 April 2024

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.