AECI Limited - Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Acceptance of awards of performance shares:Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 12 April 2024, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 25 April 2024 as follows:
Name
Position and company
No. of shares
Grant price
Value
H Riemensperger
Chief Executive, AECI
120,323
R93.2500
R11,220,119.75
R Gabriels
Chief Financial Officer, AECI
69,668
R93.2500
R6,496,541.00
C Singh
Group Company Secretary, AECI
31,758
R93.2500
R2,961,433.50
DK Murray
Prescribed Officer, AECI
38,103
R93.2500
R3,553,104.75
Clearance has been obtained from the Chairman in respect of the above transactions. All interests are direct beneficial.
Woodmead, Sandton
26 April 2024
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)