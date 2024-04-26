



Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AG



Company Name: EV Digital Invest AG

ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 26.04.2024

Target price: EUR 3.60

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Better than feared FY23; New product launch; chg



Topic: EVDI reported better than feared final FY23 figures and published a guidance for FY24. Further, the company announced the launch of a new attractive call money product for both, existing and new clients. In detail:



Sales of EUR 4.1m (-20% yoy) stemming from 13 financed projects (vs eNuW: 14) with an aggregated financed volume of EUR 39m (vs eNuW: EUR 39m) is below previous years figure (FY22: EUR 5.2m) due to the overall weak industry, but better than expected (eNuW: EUR 3.5m). Positively, the number of projects and average volume per project improved significantly in H2 (vs H1) resulting in EUR 2.6m sales (vs EUR 1.5m in H1), clearly demonstrating the ability to deliver in challenging times.



EBITDA came in at negative EUR 3.9m (vs EUR -3.4m in FY22), slightly better than expected (eNuW: EUR -4.2m), thanks to the stronger than anticipated topline and lower personnel expenses, compensating for higher other operating expenses that were burdened by one-offs stemming from insolvencies and delays.



Attractive new product. Apart from FY23 figures, EVDI announced to have launched a new call money account for new and existing customers with a very attractive interest rate of 3.2% for up to EUR 5m per customer. This offering is by far better than the comparable offering of most online banks and brokers, especially for wealthy customers. Even better, we expect EVDI to earn 0.2-0.25% on the volume (eNuW). With the new product, the company is adding a low-risk alternative to its overall offering consisting of property and ETF investments as well as wealth management. Due to the attractiveness of the call-money offering, we expect significant customer and asset inflows within the next quarters, allowing for a promising cross-selling and conversion potential.



For FY24, management expects a revitalizing real-estate market mainly driven by the anticipated reduction of interest rates. Due to the uncertainty around that topic, management provides a rather conservative guidance of EUR 4.9-5.8m in op. income (vs eNuW old: EUR 6.3m) and up to EUR -1.9m EBITDA, (eNuW old: EUR -2m in EBITDA).



BUY (old: HOLD) on valuation with a reduced PT of EUR 3.60 (old: EUR 4.80), based on DCF.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29533.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

