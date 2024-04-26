Singapore-based renewables developer Vena Energy has launched commercial operations of a 125 MW solar project in the Australian state of Queensland. It is backed by a long-term offtake agreement with global tech giant Amazon. From pv magazine Australia Vena Energy said the 125 MW Amazon Wandoan solar project, developed near Woleebee - about 400 kilometers northwest of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane - has successfully completed the commissioning process. The solar farm is equipped with about 250,000 Risen modules, central inverters from Power Electronics, and single-axis trackers from PV ...

