In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends. FOB China prices for both mono PERC and n-type M10 wafers have temporarily stabilized after five consecutive weeks' decreases, assessed at $0. 203 per piece (pc) and $0. 197/pc, respectively. Meanwhile, the prices of mono PERC and n-type G12 wafers experienced further declines, dropping by 1. 49% and 4. 68% respectively week to week, now reaching $0. 264/pc and $0. 285/pc. According to a market source, the continued price decline of G12 wafers can be attributed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...