With $5.1B adjusted net income and $8.2B CFFO,

TotalEnergies delivers strong results

in line with its ambitious 2024 objectives

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

1Q24 4Q23 Change

vs 4Q23 1Q23 Change

vs 4Q23 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 5.7 5.1 +13% 5.6 +3% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 5.1 5.2 -2% 6.5 -22% - in dollars per share 2.14 2.16 -1% 2.61 -18% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 11.5 11.7 -2% 14.2 -19% Cash flow from operations

excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$) 8.2 8.5 -4% 9.6 -15% Cash flow from operating activities (B$) 2.2 16.2 -87% 5.1 -58%

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on April 25, 2024, to approve the first quarter 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"Celebrating its 100th year anniversary in 2024, TotalEnergies demonstrates once again this quarter the relevance of its balanced transition strategy that is anchored on two pillars, hydrocarbons and power, delivering strong results and an attractive shareholder return. In a context of sustained oil prices and refining margins but softening gas prices, the Company announced first quarter 2024 adjusted net income of $5.1 billion and cash flow of $8.2 billion, in line with its ambitious 2024 objectives.

During the first quarter, Oil Gas production was 2.46 Mboe/d, benefiting from 6% quarter-to-quarter production growth in LNG and from start-ups at Mero 2 in Brazil and Akpo West in Nigeria. The Company positively appraised the Venus discovery in Namibia and Cronos in Cyprus. Exploration Production delivered adjusted net operating income of $2.6 billion and cash flow of $4.5 billion, and confirms its leadership as a low-cost operator with upstream production costs below 5 $/boe.

Integrated LNG achieved adjusted net operating income of $1.2 billion and cash flow of $1.3 billion for the quarter in a softening and less volatile price environment. The Company strengthened its integration in the LNG value chain with the acquisition of Lewis Energy Group's upstream natural gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in the United States, and with the signature of an LNG sales agreement to Sembcorp in Asia. The Company further deployed its multi-energy strategy in Oman, launching the fully-electric and very low emissions (3 kg/boe) Marsa LNG project that targets in priority the marine fuels market and developing an 800 MW portfolio of wind and solar projects, including the 300 MW solar project that will supply Marsa LNG.

During the first quarter, Integrated Power generated sequentially higher adjusted net operating income of $0.6 billion and $0.7 billion of cash flow, with a return on average capital employed reaching 10%, confirming the Company's ability to profitability grow across the electricity value chain. TotalEnergies enhanced its integrated position in Texas through a 1.5 GW flexible gas capacity acquisition that closed this quarter.

Downstream adjusted net operating income was $1.2 billion and cash flow was $1.8 billion, benefiting from strong refining margins. The Company finalized the divestment of part of its European retail network to Alimentation Couche-Tard and advanced its development in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) through partnerships with Airbus and SINOPEC.

Given these strong results, in line with TotalEnergies' ambitious 2024 objectives, the Board of Directors decided the distribution of a first interim dividend of 0.79 €/share for fiscal year 2024, an increase close to 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the Company to buy back shares for $2 billion in the second quarter of 2024."

Refer to Glossary pages 23 24 for the definitions and further information on alternative performance measures (Non-GAAP measures) and to page 19 and following for reconciliation tables.

1. Highlights (2)

100 th anniversary of TotalEnergies on March 28, 2024, and launch of the "100 for 100" operation: 100 TotalEnergies free shares allocation plan to the 100,000 employees of the Company* €100 offer to the first new 100,000 electricity customers and to 100,000 individual gas station customers in France subject to conditions

anniversary of TotalEnergies on March 28, 2024, and launch of the "100 for 100" operation:

Social and environmental responsibility

Publication of the Sustainability Climate 2024 Progress Report presenting the progress made by the Company in 2023 in the implementation of its strategy and its climate ambition

presenting the progress made by the Company in 2023 in the implementation of its strategy and its climate ambition TotalEnergies ranks #1 in the Net Zero Standard for Oil Gas benchmark published by Climate Action 100+

benchmark published by Climate Action 100+ Launch of Care Together by TotalEnergies program, reflecting the Company's commitment to social responsibility towards its employees

program, reflecting the Company's commitment to social responsibility towards its employees Continuation of the €1.99/L gas price cap in France

Launch of the 2024 annual share capital increase reserved for employees, TotalEnergies ranking #1 in employee share ownership in Europe according to the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership

Deployment of a generative artificial intelligence tool for all TotalEnergies' employees

Upstream

Production start-up of the second phase of the Mero field in Brazil

Production start-up from the Akpo West field in Nigeria

Gas production restart at the Tyra offshore hub in Denmark after a major redevelopment

Agreements with OMV and Sapura Upstream Assets to acquire 100% of SapuraOMV shares, an independent gas producer and operator, in Malaysia

Acquisition of an interest in block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa

Positive appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery in block 6, in Cyprus

Expansion of the partnership with Sonatrach in the Timimoun region in Algeria

Creation of a joint venture with Vantage (75%/25%) to acquire the Tungsten Explorer drillship

Launch of an innovative subsea technology to separate and reinject CO2-rich gas at the Mero field in Brazil

Downstream

Closing of the divestment of retail networks in Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands to Couche-Tard

Partnership with Bapco Energies in Bahrain in petroleum products trading

Strategic partnership with Airbus in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)

Partnership with SINOPEC to jointly develop a SAF production unit at SINOPEC's refinery in China

Integrated LNG

Launch of the 1 Mt/y Marsa LNG project, which is a fully electrified and very low emissions (3 kg CO2/boe) LNG plant in Oman, supplied by a 300 MW solar farm

Acquisition of the 20% interest held by Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado leases in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas

Signature of a long-term LNG contract to supply 0.8 Mt/y to Sembcorp in Singapore for 16 years

Extension of the 2 Mt/y LNG supply contract with Sonatrach in Algeria until 2025

Integrated Power

Closing of the 1.5 GW acquisition of flexible power generation capacity in Texas

Launch of a new 75 MWh battery storage project, in Belgium

Over 1.5 GW of PPAs signed with 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide

Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules

Acquisition of carbon storage projects from Talos Low Carbon Solutions, in the United States

Creation of a joint-venture with Vanguard Renewables (50%/50%), a BlackRock subsidiary, to produce biomethane in the United States

Founding member of the international "e-NG Coalition" to support the development of production and use of synthetic methane

Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 11,493 11,696 -2% 14,167 -19% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 5,600 5,724 -2% 6,993 -20% Exploration Production 2,550 2,802 -9% 2,653 -4% Integrated LNG 1,222 1,456 -16% 2,072 -41% Integrated Power 611 527 +16% 370 +65% Refining Chemicals 962 633 +52% 1,618 -41% Marketing Services 255 306 -17% 280 -9% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 621 597 +4% 1,079 -42% Effective tax rate (3) 37.8% 37.7% 41.4% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1) 5,112 5,226 -2% 6,541 -22% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4) 2.14 2.16 -1% 2.61 -18% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5) 1.97 2.02 -2% 2.43 -19% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,352 2,387 -1% 2,479 -5% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,721 5,063 +13% 5,557 +3% Organic investments (1) 4,072 6,139 -34% 3,433 +19% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (500) (5,404) ns 2,987 ns Net investments (1) 3,572 735 x4,9 6,420 -44% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 8,168 8,500 -4% 9,621 -15% Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1) 8,311 8,529 -3% 9,774 -15% Cash flow from operating activities 2,169 16,150 -87% 5,133 -58% Gearing (1) of 10.5% at March 31, 2024 vs.5.0% at December 31, 2023 and 11.5% at March, 31 2023.

Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income). In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds. Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0858 in the first quarter 2024, 1.0751 in the fourth quarter 2023 and 1.0730 in the first quarter 2023.

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Brent ($/b) 83.2 84.3 -1% 81.2 +3% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.1 2.9 -28% 2.7 -22% NBP ($/Mbtu) 8.7 13.3 -35% 16.1 -46% JKM ($/Mbtu) 9.3 15.2 -39% 16.5 -44% Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 78.9 80.2 -2% 73.4 +7% Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 5.11 6.17 -17% 8.89 -43% Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.58 10.28 -7% 13.27 -28% Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM (6),(10) ($/t) 71.7 52.6 +36% 90.7 -21%

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)

GHG emissions (MtCO2e) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12) 8.2 7.9 +4% 9.1 -10% of which Oil Gas 7.1 7.2 -1% 7.6 -7% of which CCGT 1.1 0.7 +57% 1.5 -27% Scope 1+2 equity share 11.6 11.5 +1% 12.8 -9%

Estimated quarterly emissions.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were up 4% quarter-to-quarter, given the perimeter effect related to gas-fired capacity acquisition in Texas for 1.5 GW. They were nevertheless down 10% year-on-year thanks to the lower gas-fired power plants utilization rate in Europe, continuous decline in flaring emissions on Exploration Production facilities and carbon footprint reduction initiatives in Refining Chemicals.

Methane emissions (ktCH4) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Methane emissions from operated facilities 8 9 -11% 9 -11% Methane emissions equity share 9 11 -18% 11 -18%

Estimated quarterly emissions.

Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e) 1Q24 2023 Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13) est. 85 355

Does not include oil, gas and LNG trading activities, respectively. Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates. Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates. Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted. Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2). TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the end use of energy products sold to the Company's customers, i.e., from their combustion, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales. The highest point for each value chain for 2024 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates.

3.3 Production (14)

Hydrocarbon production 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,461 2,462 2,524 -2% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,322 1,341 -1% 1,398 -5% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,139 1,121 +2% 1,126 +1% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,461 2,462 2,524 -2% Liquids (kb/d) 1,482 1,506 -2% 1,562 -5% Gas (Mcf/d) 5,249 5,158 +2% 5,191 +1%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,461 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter 2024, stable quarter-to-quarter thanks to production growth in LNG and from start-ups at Mero 2 in Brazil and Akpo West in Nigeria, which were partially compensated by the Canadian oil sands assets disposals that were effective this quarter. Hydrocarbon production excluding Canada was up 1%.

Hydrocarbon production was up 1.5% year-on-year (excluding Canada) and was comprised of:

+2% due to projects ramp-ups, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Block 10 in Oman, Tommeliten Alpha in Norway, and Absheron in Azerbaijan,

+1% due to lower planned maintenance and unplanned shutdowns,

+1% portfolio effect related to the entry in the producing fields of SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, partially offset by the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand,

-2.5% due to the natural decline of the fields.

When taking into account the Canadian oil sands assets disposals, production was down 2% year-on-year.

Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Exploration Production

4.1.1 Production

Hydrocarbon production 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 EP (kboe/d) 1,969 1,998 -1% 2,061 -4% Liquids (kb/d) 1,419 1,448 -2% 1,500 -5% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,937 2,946 3,012 -2%

4.1.2 Results

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 2,550 2,802 -9% 2,653 -4% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 145 130 +12% 135 +7% Effective tax rate (15) 48.5% 47.7% 57.1% Organic investments (1) 2,041 3,117 -35% 2,134 -4% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 36 (4,306) ns 1,938 -98% Net investments (1) 2,077 (1,189) ns 4,072 -49% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 4,478 4,690 -5% 4,907 -9% Cash flow from operating activities 3,590 5,708 -37% 4,536 -21%

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,550 million in the first quarter 2024, down 9% quarter-to-quarter and down 4% year-on-year, primarily driven by lower gas prices and production.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,478 million in the first quarter 2024, down 5% quarter-to-quarter and down 9% year-on-year, for the same reasons.

Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

4.2 Integrated LNG

4.2.1 Production

Hydrocarbon production for LNG 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 492 464 +6% 463 +6% Liquids (kb/d) 63 58 +9% 62 +1% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,312 2,212 +5% 2,179 +6%

Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Overall LNG sales 10.7 11.8 -9% 11.0 -3% incl. Sales from equity production* 4.2 4.0 +5% 4.0 +5% incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 9.3 10.8 -14% 9.9 -6%

The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG was up 6% quarter-to-quarter, thanks to higher installations availability, mainly on Ichthys in Australia and QatarEnergy LNG N(2) in Qatar, as well as the increased supply of NLNG in Nigeria.

In the first quarter 2024, LNG sales decreased by 9% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to lower demand in Europe as a result of milder winter weather and high inventories. Volumes were also impacted by partial downtime at Freeport LNG in the United States this quarter.

4.2.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 1,222 1,456 -16% 2,072 -41% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 494 500 -1% 786 -37% Organic investments (1) 540 790 -32% 396 +36% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (12) 48 ns 759 ns Net investments (1) 528 838 -37% 1,155 -54% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,348 1,763 -24% 2,081 -35% Cash flow from operating activities 1,710 2,702 -37% 3,536 -52%

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,222 million in the first quarter 2024, down 16% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting lower LNG prices and sales. Due to the low price volatility observed this quarter, the LNG trading result was in line with the historical average.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) for Integrated LNG was $1,348 million in the first quarter 2024, down 24% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons and due to the timing effect in dividend payments from some equity affiliates.

4.3 Integrated Power

4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales

Integrated Power 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Net power production (TWh) * 9.6 8.0 +20% 8.4 +14% o/w production from renewables 6.0 5.5 +10% 3.8 +56% o/w production from gas flexible capacities 3.6 2.5 +42% 4.5 -21% Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) ** 19.5 17.3 +13% 12.7 +54% o/w renewables 13.7 13.0 +5% 8.4 +64% o/w gas flexible capacities 5.8 4.3 +35% 4.3 +35% Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,*** 84.1 80.1 +5% 70.4 +19% o/w installed capacity 23.5 22.4 +5% 17.9 +31% Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) ** 6.0 5.9 +1% 6.0 -1% Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) ** 2.8 2.8 2.8 Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 14.9 13.9 +7% 15.5 -4% Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 35.7 30.7 +16% 37.3 -4%

Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities. End of period data. Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.

Net power production was 9.6 TWh in the first quarter 2024, up 20% quarter-to-quarter. Renewable production is up 10% quarter-to-quarter and gas flexible capacities production growth benefited from the 1.5 GW gas flexible capacity acquisition in Texas that closed during the first quarter.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 23.5 GW at the end of the first quarter 2024, up by more than 1 GW quarter-to-quarter, including 0.5 GW installed in the United States (Clearway, Danish Fields) and 0.4 GW in India.

4.3.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 611 527 +16% 370 +65% including adjusted income from equity affiliates (39) 21 ns 56 ns Organic investments (1) 943 674 +40% 577 +63% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 735 532 +38% 519 +42% Net investments (1) 1,678 1,206 +39% 1,096 +53% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 692 705 -2% 440 +57% Cash flow from operating activities (249) 638 ns (1,285) ns

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $611 million in the first quarter 2024, up 16% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting activity growth.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) for Integrated Power was $692 million, as fourth quarter 2023 benefited from higher dividends from equity affiliates.

4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.4.1 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 1,217 939 +30% 1,898 -36% Organic investments (1) 520 1,504 -65% 290 +79% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,258) (1,679) ns (229) ns Net investments (1) (738) (175) ns 61 ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,770 1,692 +5% 2,189 -19% Cash flow from operating activities (2,237) 6,584 ns (1,524) ns

4.5 Refining Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,424 1,381 +3% 1,403 +2% France 382 444 -14% 357 +7% Rest of Europe 618 582 +6% 596 +4% Rest of world 424 355 +19% 450 -6% Utilization rate based on crude only** 79% 79% 78%

Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment. Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Monomers* (kt) 1,287 1,114 +16% 1,295 -1% Polymers (kt) 1,076 985 +9% 1,111 -3% Steam cracker utilization rate** 73% 60% 75%

Olefins. Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.

Refining throughput was up 3% quarter-to-quarter mainly due to the restart of Satorp in Saudi Arabia, despite an unplanned shutdown at the Donges refinery in France.

Petrochemicals production was up 16% quarter-to-quarter for monomers and 9% for polymers thanks to better steam cracker utilization rates in Europe and the United States.

4.5.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 962 633 +52% 1,618 -41% Organic investments (1) 419 1,002 -58% 198 x2,1 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (20) (11) ns 5 ns Net investments (1) 399 991 -60% 203 +97% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,291 1,173 +10% 1,733 -26% Cash flow from operating activities (2,129) 4,825 ns (851) ns

Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $962 million in the first quarter 2024, up 52% quarter-to-quarter thanks to higher refining margins and higher refinery throughput.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) of $1,291 million in the first quarter 2024 grew less than adjusted net operating income (+10% quarter-to-quarter) due to the timing effect in dividend payments from equity affiliates.

4.6 Marketing Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

Sales in kb/d* 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Total Marketing Services sales 1,312 1,341 -2% 1,360 -4% Europe 715 755 -5% 757 -6% Rest of world 597 587 +2% 602 -1%

Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products were down year-on-year by 4% in the first quarter 2024, mainly due to the lower industrial and commercial demand in Europe.

4.6.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted net operating income 255 306 -17% 280 -9% Organic investments (1) 101 502 -80% 92 +10% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,238) (1,668) ns (234) ns Net investments (1) (1,137) (1,166) ns (142) ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 479 519 -8% 456 +5% Cash flow from operating activities (108) 1,759 ns (673) ns

Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $255 million for the first quarter 2024, down 9% year-on-year, due to lower sales of petroleum products.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) increased by 5% year-on-year to $479 million in the first quarter 2024, the growth of high-value activities, notably lubricants, compensating the disposal of part of the European retail network.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was $5,600 million in the first quarter of 2024:

versus $5,724 million in the fourth quarter 2023, mainly due to softening gas prices but was partially compensated by higher refining margins,

versus $6,993 million in the first quarter 2023, mainly due to softening gas prices and refining margins.

5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $5,112 million in the first quarter 2024 versus $5,226 million in the fourth quarter 2023, mainly due to softening gas prices, partially compensated by higher refining margins.

Adjustments to net incomewere $0.6 billion in the first quarter 2024 consisting mainly of:

$1.5 billion capital gain on disposal and revaluation of shares held and consolidated under the equity method, after the partial divestment of retail network in Belgium and Luxembourg and the full divestment in the Netherlands,

($0.2) billion in inventory effects and effects of changes in fair value,

($0.7) billion impairment of the Company's minority stake in Sunpower and Maxeon, based on their market value.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate was stable at 37.8% in the first quarter 2024 versus 37.7% in the fourth quarter 2023.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $2.14 in the first quarter 2024, based on 2,352 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.16 in the fourth quarter 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,344 million.

As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased 30.6 million shares in the first quarter 2024 for $2 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were $1,074 million in the first quarter 2024, primarily related to:

the acquisition of 1.5 GW gas flexible capacity in Texas,

the acquisition of battery storage developer Kyon in Germany,

the acquisition of Talos Low Carbon Solutions, in the carbon storage industry in the United States.

Divestments were $1,574 million in the first quarter 2024, primarily related to:

the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands,

The sale of a 15% interest in Absheron, in Azerbaijan, to ADNOC.

5.5 Net cash flow (1)

TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas $4,596 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to $7,765 million in the fourth quarter 2023, reflecting the $332 million decrease in CFFO and the $2,837 million increase in net investments to $3,572 million.

2024 first quarter cash flow from operating activities was $2,169 million versus CFFO of $8,168 million, and was impacted by increased working capital of $6.0 billion, mainly due to:

The reversal of the exceptional working capital release of $2 billion in the fourth quarter 2023,

$1.5 billion effect of higher oil and petroleum products prices on inventories at the end of the quarter,

$1 billion seasonal effect on tax liabilities,

$1 billion seasonal effect on gas and power distribution activities.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 19.0% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 April 1, 2022 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Adjusted net income (1) 22,047 23,450 34,219 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 115,835 115,006 115,233 Return on equity (ROE) 19.0% 20.4% 29.7%

Return on average capital employed (1) was 16.5% for the twelve months ended March 31,2024.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 April 1, 2022 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Adjusted net operating income (1) 23,278 24,684 35,712 Average capital employed (1) 140,662 130,517 140,842 ROACE (1) 16.5% 18.9% 25.4%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €3,410 million in the first quarter 2024, compared to €2,189 million in the first quarter 2023.

7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities (16)

Change Estimated impact on

adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on

cash flow from

operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price (17) +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European gas price NBP TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.4 B$ European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2024. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals. In a 80 $/b Brent environment.

8. Outlook

Brent prices are strong at around $90/b at the start of the second quarter 2024, supported by elevated geopolitical tensions and by the OPEC+ decision to maintain production quotas through the second quarter 2024.

These elevated prices are impacting refining margins, which had been elevated since the beginning of the year.

Despite exiting winter at high gas storage levels, European gas prices have been trading within a range of $8 to $10/Mbtu at the beginning of the second quarter 2024. Recovering Asian LNG demand and limited global LNG capacity additions in 2024 support forward prices above $11/Mbtu for the 2024-2025 winter period.

Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be between $9 and $10/Mbtu in the second quarter 2024.

Second quarter 2024 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d, impacted by planned maintenance that is partially compensated by ramp-ups of Mero 2 in Brazil and Tyra in Denmark.

The second quarter 2024 refining utilization rate is anticipated to be above 85%, notably as the Donges refinery progressively restarts.

The Company confirms net investments guidance of $17-$18 billion in 2024, of which $5 billion is dedicated to Integrated Power.

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)

Upstream Production Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Europe 570 592 -4% 583 -2% Africa 463 451 +3% 494 -6% Middle East and North Africa 815 788 +3% 718 +13% Americas 352 376 -6% 441 -20% Asia-Pacific 261 256 +2% 288 -9% Total production 2,461 2,462 2,524 -2% includes equity affiliates 346 331 +5% 344 +1%

Liquids production by region (kb/d) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Europe 224 236 -5% 235 -4% Africa 331 328 +1% 371 -11% Middle East and North Africa 652 629 +4% 578 +13% Americas 171 207 -17% 263 -35% Asia-Pacific 104 106 -1% 116 -10% Total production 1,482 1,506 -2% 1,562 -5% includes equity affiliates 154 141 +9% 150 +3%

Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Europe 1,869 1,921 -3% 1,879 -1% Africa 648 612 +6% 615 +5% Middle East and North Africa 896 881 +2% 772 +16% Americas 1,003 941 +7% 994 +1% Asia-Pacific 833 803 +4% 931 -11% Total production 5,249 5,158 +2% 5,191 +1% includes equity affiliates 1,043 1,027 +2% 1,054 -1%

9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Europe 1,774 1,789 -1% 1,600 +11% Africa 591 610 -3% 667 -11% Americas 1,033 1,055 -2% 849 +22% Rest of world 711 697 +2% 623 +14% Total consolidated sales 4,109 4,151 -1% 3,739 +10% Includes bulk sales 401 402 387 +4% Includes trading 2,397 2,408 1,992 +20%

Petrochemicals production* (kt) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Europe 990 845 +17% 1,047 -5% Americas 645 528 +22% 607 +6% Middle East and Asia 727 725 753 -3%

Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Integrated Power

9.3.1 Net power production

1Q24 4Q23 Net power production (TWh) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.1 0.2 1.8 0.0 2.2 0.1 0.3 1.6 0.0 2.0 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.1 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.1 1.8 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.4 North America 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.8 0.4 0.5 0.9 South America 0.2 0.7 0.8 0.1 0.9 1.0 India 1.6 0.2 1.8 1.3 0.2 1.5 Pacific Asia 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total 2.9 2.3 0.7 3.6 0.1 9.6 2.4 2.3 0.7 2.5 0.1 8.0

9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity

1Q24 4Q23 Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.6 0.4 2.6 0.1 3.7 0.5 0.3 2.6 0.1 3.6 Rest of Europe 0.3 0.9 0.6 1.4 0.1 3.2 0.2 0.9 0.6 1.4 0.1 3.2 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.7 North America 2.2 0.8 1.5 0.3 4.9 2.0 0.8 0.2 3.0 South America 0.4 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.8 1.2 India 4.0 0.5 4.5 3.8 0.5 4.3 Pacific Asia 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.1 Total 9.0 3.5 0.7 5.8 0.6 19.5 8.5 3.4 0.7 4.3 0.5 17.3

End-of-period data.

9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

1Q24 4Q23 Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.1 1.6 Rest of Europe 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.7 0.2 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.6 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 Middle East 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 North America 5.2 2.2 0.6 8.0 4.9 2.1 0.5 7.5 South America 0.4 1.2 1.6 0.4 1.2 1.6 India 5.8 0.5 6.3 5.4 0.5 5.9 Asia-Pacific 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.8 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.8 Total 15.4 5.7 1.4 1.0 23.5 14.6 5.5 1.4 0.8 22.4

1Q24 4Q23 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Rest of Europe 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.5 Africa 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 North America 1.6 0.0 0.2 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.2 1.7 South America 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 India 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.6 Asia-Pacific 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 Total 3.1 0.8 0.4 0.4 4.8 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 4.1

1Q24 4Q23 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 1.2 0.4 0.0 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 1.2 Rest of Europe 4.4 0.5 7.4 1.8 14.2 4.6 0.3 7.4 0.1 12.4 Africa 1.4 0.3 0.0 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.3 1.7 Middle East 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.7 2.2 North America 10.3 3.1 4.1 4.8 22.3 8.2 3.4 4.1 5.4 21.1 South America 1.5 1.2 0.1 2.8 1.4 0.8 0.4 2.6 India 4.5 0.2 4.7 4.7 0.2 4.9 Asia-Pacific 3.2 0.1 2.6 1.0 6.9 2.9 0.4 2.9 1.3 7.5 Total 28.2 5.8 14.1 7.7 55.9 25.3 6.5 14.4 7.5 53.7

Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and 49% of Casa dos Ventos. End-of-period data.

10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)

10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,721 5,063 5,557 Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) 805 180 (159) Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,507 1,844 203 Restructuring charges (51) Impairments (644) (1,023) (60) Other * (58) (590) (302) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 124 (535) (391) Effect of changes in fair value (320) 192 (434) Total adjustments affecting net income 609 (163) (984) Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,112 5,226 6,541

10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,721 5,063 +13% 5,557 +3% Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) (609) 163 ns 984 ns Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,112 5,226 -2% 6,541 -22% Adjusted items Add: non-controlling interests 100 57 +75% 74 +35% Add: income taxes 2,991 3,004 4,090 -27% Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 2,942 3,060 -4% 3,026 -3% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 92 115 -20% 99 -7% Add: financial interest on debt 708 660 +7% 710 Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (452) (426) ns (373) ns Adjusted EBITDA 11,493 11,696 -2% 14,167 -19%

10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Adjusted items Revenues from sales 51,883 54,765 -5% 58,309 -11% Purchases, net of inventory variation (33,525) (36,651) ns (37,479) ns Other operating expenses (7,580) (6,956) ns (7,752) ns Exploration costs (88) (174) ns (94) ns Other income 240 169 +42% 77 x3,1 Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (125) (150) ns (38) ns Other financial income 282 276 +2% 248 +14% Other financial expense (215) (180) ns (183) ns Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 621 597 +4% 1,079 -42% Adjusted EBITDA 11,493 11,696 -2% 14,167 -19% Adjusted items Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,942) (3,060) ns (3,026) ns Less: amortization of intangible assets (92) (115) ns (99) ns Less: financial interest on debt (708) (660) ns (710) ns Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 452 426 +6% 373 +21% Less: income taxes (2,991) (3,004) ns (4,090) ns Less: non-controlling interests (100) (57) ns (74) ns Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share) 609 (163) ns (984) ns Net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,721 5,063 +13% 5,557 +3%

10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 3,467 632 x5,5 6,362 -46% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ) ns ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ) 3 3 (6) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * (3) -100% 3 -100% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ) 103 71 +45% 60 +72% Expenditures related to carbon credits f ) (1) 32 ns 1 ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 3,572 735 x4,9 6,420 -44% of which acquisitions net of assets sales g-i ) (500) (5,404) ns 2,987 ns Acquisitions g ) 1,074 698 +54% 3,256 -67% Asset sales i ) 1,574 6,102 -74% 269 x5,9 Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns (3) -100% of which organic investments h ) 4,072 6,139 -34% 3,433 +19% Capitalized exploration 145 214 -32% 205 -29% Increase in non-current loans 538 683 -21% 374 +44% Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (146) (91) ns (229) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (3) -100% ns

Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow

In millions of dollars 1Q24 4Q23 1Q24

vs

4Q23 1Q23 1Q24

vs

1Q23 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 2,169 16,150 -87% 5,133 -58% (Increase) decrease in working capital b * (6,121) 8,377 ns (3,989) ns Inventory effect c ) 125 (724) ns (502) ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ) (0) -100% 3 -100% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ) 3 3 (6) ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 8,168 8,500 -4% 9,621 -15% Financial charges (143) (29) ns (153) ns Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) 8,311 8,529 -3% 9,774 -15% Organic investments g ) 4,072 6,139 -34% 3,433 +19% Free cash flow after organic investments f g ) 4,096 2,361 +73% 6,188 -34% Net investments h ) 3,572 735 x4,9 6,420 -44% Net cash flow f h ) 4,596 7,765 -41% 3,201 +44%

Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.

10.5 Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023 Current borrowings * 16,068 7,869 16,280 Other current financial liabilities 481 446 597 Current financial assets , ** (5,969) (6,256) (7,223) Net financial assets classified as held for sale * (11) 17 (38) Non-current financial debt * 30,452 32,722 34,820 Non-current financial assets * (1,165) (1,229) (1,101) Cash and cash equivalents (25,640) (27,263) (27,985) Net debt a ) 14,216 6,306 15,350 Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share) 118,409 116,753 115,581 Non-controlling interests 2,734 2,700 2,863 Shareholders' equity (b) 121,143 119,453 118,444 Gearing a ( a+b ) 10.5% 5.0% 11.5% Leases (c) 8,013 8,275 8,131 Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c ) 15.5% 10.9% 16.5%

Excludes leases receivables and leases debts. Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

10.6 Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 In millions of dollars Exploration

Production Integrated

LNG Integrated

Power Refining

Chemicals Marketing

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 10,839 5,350 2,094 3,998 1,433 23,278 Capital employed at 03/31/2023 67,658 34,183 18,982 10,115 8,811 139,830 Capital employed at 03/31/2024 64,968 36,678 22,890 9,360 8,013 141,494 ROACE 16.3% 15.1% 10.0% 41.1% 17.0% 16.5%

GLOSSARY

Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Acquisitions refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).

Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.

Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.

Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).

Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.

This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.

Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.

Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.

Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions each of which is described in the Glossary.

Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.

Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.

Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$)(a) 2024 2023 2023 Sales 56,278 59,237 62,603 Excise taxes (4,395) (4,472) (4,370) Revenues from sales 51,883 54,765 58,233 Purchases, net of inventory variation (33,780) (37,150) (38,351) Other operating expenses (7,643) (7,166) (7,785) Exploration costs (88) (174) (92) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,942) (3,539) (3,062) Other income 1,758 2,685 341 Other expense (315) (802) (300) Financial interest on debt (708) (660) (710) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 472 439 393 Cost of net debt (236) (221) (317) Other financial income 306 303 258 Other financial expense (215) (189) (183) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 18 (136) 960 Income taxes (2,942) (3,339) (4,071) Consolidated net income 5,804 5,037 5,631 TotalEnergies share 5,721 5,063 5,557 Non-controlling interests 83 (26) 74 Earnings per share ($) 2.42 2.11 2.23 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 2.40 2.09 2.21 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2024 2023 2023 Consolidated net income 5,804 5,037 5,631 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (2) (251) 3 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 40 (17) 4 Tax effect (8) 42 (8) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (1,506) 3,025 1,466 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (1,476) 2,799 1,465 Currency translation adjustment 1,099 (3,182) (1,250) Cash flow hedge 807 701 1,202 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (15) (16) (3) share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (76) (144) (98) Other 2 3 3 Tax effect (219) (212) (336) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,598 (2,850) (482) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 122 (51) 983 Comprehensive income 5,926 4,986 6,614 TotalEnergies share 5,870 4,995 6,550 Non-controlling interests 56 (9) 64

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 33,193 33,083 33,234 Property, plant and equipment, net 109,462 108,916 107,499 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 31,256 30,457 29,997 Other investments 1,895 1,543 1,209 Non-current financial assets 2,308 2,395 2,357 Deferred income taxes 3,165 3,418 4,772 Other non-current assets 4,328 4,313 2,709 Total non-current assets 185,607 184,125 181,777 Current assets Inventories, net 20,229 19,317 22,786 Accounts receivable, net 24,198 23,442 24,128 Other current assets 20,615 20,821 28,153 Current financial assets 6,319 6,585 7,535 Cash and cash equivalents 25,640 27,263 27,985 Assets classified as held for sale 525 2,101 668 Total current assets 97,526 99,529 111,255 Total assets 283,133 283,654 293,032 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 7,548 7,616 7,828 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 129,937 126,857 123,357 Currency translation adjustment (14,167) (13,701) (12,784) Treasury shares (4,909) (4,019) (2,820) Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share 118,409 116,753 115,581 Non-controlling interests 2,734 2,700 2,863 Total shareholders' equity 121,143 119,453 118,444 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,878 11,688 11,300 Employee benefits 1,941 1,993 1,840 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 20,961 21,257 21,270 Non-current financial debt 38,053 40,478 42,915 Total non-current liabilities 72,833 75,416 77,325 Current liabilities Accounts payable 37,647 41,335 36,037 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 32,949 36,727 42,578 Current borrowings 17,973 9,590 17,884 Other current financial liabilities 481 446 597 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 107 687 167 Total current liabilities 89,157 88,785 97,263 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 283,133 283,654 293,032

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2024 2023 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 5,804 5,037 5,631 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,036 3,815 3,187 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 292 (268) 314 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (1,610) (2,609) (252) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 288 940 (349) (Increase) decrease in working capital (5,686) 8,308 (3,419) Other changes, net 45 927 21 Cash flow from operating activities 2,169 16,150 5,133 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (3,420) (5,076) (4,968) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (759) (10) (136) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (488) (1,066) (1,407) Increase in non-current loans (538) (683) (389) Total expenditures (5,205) (6,835) (6,900) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 337 2,776 68 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 1,218 3,333 183 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 34 49 Repayment of non-current loans 149 94 238 Total divestments 1,738 6,203 538 Cash flow used in investing activities (3,467) (632) (6,362) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders Treasury shares (2,006) (2,964) (2,103) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (1,903) (1,869) (1,844) Non-controlling interests (6) (17) (21) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (159) (54) (158) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (17) (16) (86) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 42 (21) 118 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings 3,536 (8,458) (1,274) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 271 360 1,394 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (242) (13,039) (3,974) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,540) 2,479 (5,203) Effect of exchange rates (83) 53 162 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,263 24,731 33,026 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,640 27,263 27,985

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2023 2,619,131,285 8,163 123,951 (12,836) (137,187,667) (7,554) 111,724 2,846 114,570 Net income of the first quarter 2023 5,557 5,557 74 5,631 Other comprehensive income 913 80 993 (10) 983 Comprehensive Income 6,470 80 6,550 64 6,614 Dividend (21) (21) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (33,842,858) (2,703) (2,703) (2,703) Sale of treasury shares(a) (395) 6,446,384 395 Share-based payments 54 54 54 Share cancellation (128,869,261) (335) (6,707) 128,869,261 7,042 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (77) (77) (77) Other operations with non-controlling interests 39 (28) 11 (25) (14) Other items 22 22 (1) 21 As of March 31, 2023 2,490,262,024 7,828 123,357 (12,784) (35,714,880) (2,820) 115,581 2,863 118,444 Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2023 15,827 15,827 52 15,879 Other comprehensive income 1,074 (917) 157 (33) 124 Comprehensive Income 16,901 (917) 15,984 19 16,003 Dividend (7,611) (7,611) (290) (7,901) Issuance of common shares 8,002,155 22 361 383 383 Purchase of treasury shares (110,857,719) (6,464) (6,464) (6,464) Sale of treasury shares(a) (1) 17,042 1 Share-based payments 237 237 237 Share cancellation (86,012,344) (234) (5,030) 86,012,344 5,264 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,107) (1,107) (1,107) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (217) (217) (217) Other operations with non-controlling interests (9) (9) 110 101 Other items (24) (24) (2) (26) As of December 31, 2023 2,412,251,835 7,616 126,857 (13,701) (60,543,213) (4,019) 116,753 2,700 119,453 Net income of the first quarter 2024 5,721 5,721 83 5,804 Other comprehensive income 614 (465) 149 (27) 122 Comprehensive Income 6,335 (465) 5,870 56 5,926 Dividend (6) (6) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (30,581,230) (2,556) (2,556) (2,556) Sale of treasury shares(a) 2,957 Share-based payments 59 59 59 Share cancellation (25,405,361) (68) (1,597) 25,405,361 1,665 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,679) (1,679) (1,679) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (71) (71) (71) Other operations with non-controlling interests (17) (17) Other items 33 (1) 1 33 1 34 As of March 31, 2024 2,386,846,474 7,548 129,937 (14,167) (65,716,125) (4,909) 118,409 2,734 121,143 (a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1st quarter 2024 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 1,318 2,659 7,082 24,533 20,671 15 56,278 Intersegment sales 9,735 3,495 790 8,143 269 63 (22,495) Excise taxes (170) (4,225) (4,395) Revenues from sales 11,053 6,154 7,872 32,506 16,715 78 (22,495) 51,883 Operating expenses (4,444) (4,784) (7,565) (30,888) (16,096) (229) 22,495 (41,511) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (1,917) (321) (97) (376) (206) (25) (2,942) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 97 495 (615) 68 1,480 27 1,552 Tax on net operating income (2,261) (284) (40) (255) (108) 55 (2,893) Adjustment (a) (22) 38 (1,056) 93 1,530 (4) 579 Adjusted net operating income 2,550 1,222 611 962 255 (90) 5,510 Adjustment (a) 579 Net cost of net debt (285) Non-controlling interests (83) Net income TotalEnergies share 5,721 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment. 1st quarter 2024 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,294 565 1,739 435 144 28 5,205 Total divestments 306 50 62 38 1,281 1 1,738 Cash flow from operating activities 3,590 1,710 (249) (2,129) (108) (645) 2,169

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited)

4th quarter 2023 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 1,622 3,050 7,350 24,372 22,826 17 59,237 Intersegment sales 10,630 3,651 1,276 8,796 157 26 (24,536) Excise taxes (216) (4,256) (4,472) Revenues from sales 12,252 6,701 8,626 32,952 18,727 43 (24,536) 54,765 Operating expenses (5,084) (5,289) (7,787) (32,367) (18,289) (210) 24,536 (44,490) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,334) (440) (97) (394) (236) (38) (3,539) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (370) 560 (17) (158) 1,917 (71) 1,861 Tax on net operating income (2,371) (217) (156) 76 (718) 91 (3,295) Adjustment (a) (709) (141) 42 (524) 1,095 (7) (244) Adjusted net operating income 2,802 1,456 527 633 306 (178) 5,546 Adjustment (a) (244) Net cost of net debt (265) Non-controlling interests 26 Net income TotalEnergies share 5,063 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment. 4th quarter 2023 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 3,080 855 1,241 1,011 588 60 6,835 Total divestments 4,362 28 32 22 1,754 5 6,203 Cash flow from operating activities 5,708 2,702 638 4,825 1,759 518 16,150

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1st quarter 2023 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 1,954 4,872 8,555 24,855 22,359 8 62,603 Intersegment sales 10,728 5,999 1,685 9,061 120 57 (27,650) Excise taxes (184) (4,186) (4,370) Revenues from sales 12,682 10,871 10,240 33,732 18,293 65 (27,650) 58,233 Operating expenses (4,762) (9,445) (9,831) (31,892) (17,787) (161) 27,650 (46,228) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,066) (288) (47) (414) (224) (23) (3,062) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 68 804 (70) 52 243 (21) 1,076 Tax on net operating income (3,398) (205) (111) (325) (119) 63 (4,095) Adjustment (a) (129) (335) (189) (465) 126 (992) Adjusted net operating income 2,653 2,072 370 1,618 280 (77) 6,916 Adjustment (a) (992) Net cost of net debt (293) Non-controlling interests (74) Net income TotalEnergies share 5,557 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment. 1st quarter 2023 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 4,052 1,195 1,234 225 159 35 6,900 Total divestments 31 49 149 8 301 538 Cash flow from operating activities 4,536 3,536 (1,285) (851) (673) (130) 5,133

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1. Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

1.1 Exploration Production

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 1,988 (1,282) 4,021 -51% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 90 61 50 80% Expenditures related to carbon credits f (1) 32 1 ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 2,077 (1,189) 4,072 -49% of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i 36 (4,306) 1,938 -98% Acquisitions g 327 39 1,946 -83% Assets sales i 291 4,345 8 x36.4 Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns of which organic investments h ) 2,041 3,117 2,134 -4% Capitalized exploration 136 208 204 -33% Increase in non-current loans 42 61 44 -5% Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (15) (17) (23) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.2 Integrated LNG

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 515 827 1,146 -55% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 1 1 ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 12 11 8 50% Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 528 838 1,155 -54% of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i (12) 48 759 ns Acquisitions g 56 769 -100% Assets sales i 12 8 10 20% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns of which organic investments h ) 540 790 396 36% Capitalized exploration 9 6 1 x9 Increase in non-current loans 173 179 143 21% Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (37) (20) (38) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1.3 Integrated Power

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 1,677 1,209 1,085 55% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 1 6 -100% Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * (3) 3 -100% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 1 (1) 2 -50% Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 1,678 1,206 1,096 53% of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i 735 532 519 42% Acquisitions g 736 535 537 37% Assets sales i 1 3 18 -94% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (3) -100% of which organic investments h ) 943 674 577 63% Capitalized exploration ns Increase in non-current loans 305 318 163 87% Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (61) (28) (121) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (3) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.4 Refining Chemicals

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 397 989 217 83% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 2 2 (14) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 399 991 203 97% of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i (20) (11) 5 ns Acquisitions g 9 1 4 x2.3 Assets sales i 29 12 (1) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns of which organic investments h ) 419 1,002 198 x2.1 Capitalized exploration ns Increase in non-current loans 7 28 11 -36% Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (7) (8) (8) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1.5 Marketing Services

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) (1,137) (1,166) (142) ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) (1,137) (1,166) (142) ns of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i (1,238) (1,668) (234) ns Acquisitions g 2 67 ns Assets sales i 1,240 1,735 234 x5.3 Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns of which organic investments h ) 101 502 92 10% Capitalized exploration ns Increase in non-current loans 11 99 11 ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (26) (12) (39) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

2. Reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to CFFO

2.1 Exploration Production

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 3,590 5,708 4,536 -21% (Increase) decrease in working capital b (888) 1,018 (371) ns Inventory effect c ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 4,478 4,690 4,907 -9%

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

2.2 Integrated LNG

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 1,710 2,702 3,536 -52% (Increase) decrease in working capital b * 363 939 1,456 -75% Inventory effect c ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 1 1 ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 1,348 1,763 2,081 -35% *Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

2.3 Integrated Power

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities a ) (249) 638 (1,285) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b * (941) (66) (1,715) ns Inventory effect c ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d 3 -100% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 1 6 -100% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 692 705 440 57% *Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

2.4 Refining Chemicals

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities a ) (2,129) 4,825 (851) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b (3,526) 4,161 (2,183) ns Inventory effect c 108 (507) (415) ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 2 2 (14) ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 1,291 1,173 1,733 -26%

2.5 Marketing Services

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 1st quarter 2024 vs 2024 2023 2023 1st quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities a ) (108) 1,759 (673) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b (604) 1,457 (1,042) ns Inventory effect c 17 (217) (87) ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ns Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 479 519 456 5%

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

3. Reconciliation of capital employed (balance sheet) and calculation of ROACE

(In millions of dollars) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Inter Company Company Adjusted net operating income 1 st quarter 2024 2,550 1,222 611 962 255 (90) 5,510 Adjusted net operating income 4 th quarter 2023 2,802 1,456 527 633 306 (178) 5,546 Adjusted net operating income 3 rd quarter 2023 3,138 1,342 506 1,399 423 80 6,888 Adjusted net operating income 2 nd quarter 2023 2,349 1,330 450 1,004 449 (248) 5,334 Adjusted net operating income a ) 10,839 5,350 2,094 3,998 1,433 (436) 23,278 Balance sheet as of March 31, 2024 Property plant and equipment intangible assets net 84,713 25,054 13,626 12,089 6,508 665 142,655 Investments loans in equity affiliates 2,889 14,387 8,831 4,142 1,007 31,256 Other non-current assets 3,626 2,500 1,280 715 1,236 31 9,388 Inventories, net 1,428 1,010 657 13,390 3,744 20,229 Accounts receivable, net 6,329 8,061 6,819 20,658 9,822 983 (28,474) 24,198 Other current assets 6,404 8,918 5,939 2,674 3,288 5,024 (11,632) 20,615 Accounts payable (6,347) (9,053) (6,565) (32,774) (10,361) (874) 28,327 (37,647) Other creditors and accrued liabilities (9,053) (10,425) (6,071) (6,449) (5,656) (7,074) 11,779 (32,949) Working capital (1,239) (1,489) 779 (2,501) 837 (1,941) (5,554) Provisions and other non-current liabilities (25,021) (3,774) (1,902) (3,678) (1,235) 830 (34,780) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed 276 131 407 Capital Employed (Balance sheet) 64,968 36,678 22,890 10,898 8,353 (415) 143,372 Less inventory valuation effect (1,538) (340) (1,878) Capital Employed at replacement cost b ) 64,968 36,678 22,890 9,360 8,013 (415) 141,494 Balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 Property plant and equipment intangible assets net 88,954 24,420 7,172 11,476 8,036 675 140,733 Investments loans in equity affiliates 2,344 13,013 9,580 4,471 589 29,997 Other non-current assets 3,253 3,034 445 656 1,077 225 8,690 Inventories, net 1,486 1,520 883 14,637 4,260 22,786 Accounts receivable, net 6,514 10,988 8,273 18,509 8,777 1,843 (30,776) 24,128 Other current assets 6,131 14,144 9,492 2,732 3,409 2,922 (10,677) 28,153 Accounts payable (5,493) (12,295) (6,951) (29,927) (10,469) (1,751) 30,849 (36,037) Other creditors and accrued liabilities (10,938) (16,778) (8,855) (7,018) (5,220) (4,373) 10,604 (42,578) Working capital (2,300) (2,421) 2,842 (1,067) 757 (1,359) (3,548) Provisions and other non-current liabilities (24,812) (3,863) (1,213) (3,789) (1,273) 540 (34,410) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed 219 156 88 463 Capital Employed (Balance sheet) 67,658 34,183 18,982 11,835 9,186 81 141,925 Less inventory valuation effect (1,720) (375) (2,095) Capital Employed at replacement cost c ) 67,658 34,183 18,982 10,115 8,811 81 139,830 ROACE as a percentage a average b c )) 16.3% 15.1% 10.0% 41.1% 17.0% 16.5%

Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

4. Reconciliation of consolidated net income to adjusted net operating income

(in millions of dollars) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter 2024 2023 2023 Consolidated net income a ) 5,804 5,037 5,631 Net cost of net debt b (285) (265) (293) Special items affecting net operating income 792 113 (167) Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,507 1,844 203 Restructuring charges (51) Impairments (644) (1,070) (60) Other (71) (610) (310) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 107 (549) (391) Effect of changes in fair value (320) 192 (434) Total adjustments affecting net operating income c ) 579 (244) (992) Adjusted net operating income a b c ) 5,510 5,546 6,916

