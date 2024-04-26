UnionPay International: UnionPay Now Accepted on JD.com: Cross-Border Shopping Made Easier for Global Customers

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) has teamed up with JD PAY, JD.com's digital payment service to elevate the cross-border shopping experience, enabling customers around the world to use their local UnionPay cards on JD.com. This partnership is a major step forward in meeting the rising appetite for streamlined international online payment options and responds directly to the consumer trend toward effortless cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Through this partnership, consumers around the world can now enjoy a more streamlined payment process when shopping on JD.com. Thongchai from Thailand , recently shared his online shopping experience: "You can directly use a Thai locally published UnionPay card, and simply enter the card info to complete the payment. The whole payment process is very smooth." This partnership significantly streamlines the international payment process, greatly improving the shopping experience for consumers outside of China, allowing them easy access to high-quality products offered on JD's Global Sales platform.

JD.com's adoption of Union Pay cards marks a significant advancement for China's e-commerce industry, enhancing the ease of cross-border transactions for its customers. Moreover, this collaboration empowers small and medium-sized businesses and exporters on JD.com to seamlessly receive overseas payments, eliminating the complexities associated with multiple currencies, collection policies, and other international payment challenges. As a result, shoppers across the globe can effortlessly use their preferred payment methods to access and purchase from an extensive array of products on JD.com.

Looking ahead, UPI and JD.com are dedicated to enhancing their partnership further, aiming to facilitate the growth of cross-border payments and e-commerce. Their goal is to provide a shopping experience that is not only safer and more efficient but also universally accessible and convenient for customers everywhere.

About UnionPay International

With over 230 million UnionPay cards issued across 81 countries and regions outside of mainland China, UnionPay International is committed to enriching the online payment experience for its cardholders. In response to the growing trend of consumers preferring online transactions, UnionPay has expanded its network, now allowing over 22 million online merchants across 200 countries and regions to accept UnionPay cards.

