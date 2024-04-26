E-waste Disposal Market to Reach $198.5 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Stringent regulations mandating responsible e-waste disposal drive the market by compelling businesses to comply with environmental standards. These initiatives promote recycling, reduce environmental impact, and ensure proper management of electronic waste, shaping industry practices and driving demand for e-waste disposal services.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-waste Disposal Market by Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others), by Source (Household Appliances, IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the e-waste disposal market was valued at $64.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $198.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A32160

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

128 - Tables

51 - Charts

250 - Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The key drivers of the e-waste disposal market include rise in consumer electronics consumption, stringent environmental regulations, and increase in awareness of electronic recycling opportunities. Moreover, innovative recycling technologies and expanding global e-waste management infrastructure are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the e-waste disposal market during the forecast period. However, challenges in proper collection, logistics, and the presence of hazardous substances in electronic waste limit the growth of the e-waste disposal market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $64.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $198.5 billion CAGR 13.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Material, Source, and Region Drivers Rise in Use of Electronic Devices Environmental Awareness about Sustainable E-Waste Disposal Opportunity Technological advancement Embracing circular economy initiatives Restraint Supply chain challenges in the e-waste sector

The metal segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global e-waste disposal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The metal segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 13.8% during the forecast period owing to innovation and investment in recycling technologies.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A32160



The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of source, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global e-waste disposal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment is also projected to attain the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2032 owing to rapid technological advancements and shorter product lifecycles.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting nearly two-fifth of the e-waste disposal industry revenue and expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2032 owing to rise in investments in Asia-Pacific regarding sustainable waste management awareness of proper disposal methods.

Leading Market Players:

Desco Electronic Recyclers

Aurubis AG

Boliden Group

MBA Polymers Inc.

ERI

Sims Limited

Umicore Stena Metall AB

Tetronics Environmental Technology Company

MRI Technologies

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global e-waste disposal market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, investment in R&D, acquisition, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A32160



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This e-waste disposal market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the e-waste disposal market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing e-waste disposal market opportunities.

The e-waste recycling market research is offered along with information related to e-waste disposal market growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the e-waste disposal market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the e-waste disposal market share by company.

The report includes the e-waste disposal market insights of the regional as well as global e-waste disposal market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and E-waste disposal growth drivers and strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/E-Waste-Disposal-Market

E-waste Disposal Market Key Segments:

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

E-Scrap Recycling Market generated $25.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $96.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Marketsize was valued at $34.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $60.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031

Power Semiconductor Market was valued at $48.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $75.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032

Semiconductor Bonding Market was valued at $0.88 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-waste-disposal-market-to-reach-198-5-billion-globally-by-2032-at-13-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302128458.html