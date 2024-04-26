DJ Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.2277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3716378 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 318069 EQS News ID: 1890173 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 26, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)