Employee shareholder ownership is the best way to associate the employees with the Company's transition strategy, and therefore it is at the heart of TotalEnergies' (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) value sharing policy. Therefore, on April 25, 2024, TotalEnergies' Board of Directors has validated several such initiatives, including:

The allocation of 100 TotalEnergies shares to each of the Company*'s 100,000 employees worldwide. This is the most important universal grant in the Company's history and is in honor of its 100-year anniversary. This exceptional grant will be made to the Company's employees on the date of the definitive grant by the Board, for those present on March 28, 2024. These shares will be definitively acquired by the employees present five years after the grant date.

A capital increase reserved for employees and former employees for a €46.90 subscription price equal to the average of the closing price of TotalEnergies shares on the Euronext over twenty consecutive trading sessions, with an exceptional 30% discount (compared to 20% in 2023).

The performance share allocation plan, which is carried out annually.

TotalEnergies ranks #1 in employee shareholder ownership in Europe

TotalEnergies' proactive policy puts the Company at the top of the ranking of European firms for employee shareholding, based on the amount of the share capital held by its employees (source: European Federation of Employee Share ownership

By year-end 2023, over 65% of TotalEnergies' employees were shareholders, holding about €11 billion out of the Company's €149 billion share capital. Consequently, with 7.4% of the capital, TotalEnergies' employees represent the Company's largest group of shareholders, receiving €525 million in dividends in 2023.

"Making every one of our 100,000 employees a TotalEnergies shareholder, with an amount of such magnitude, is a unique initiative for a company of our size. It demonstrates our commitment to employee shareholding, which is at the heart of our value sharing policy", said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

