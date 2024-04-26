Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 09:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 30 April 2024. 



ISIN      DK0061929205         
----------------------------------------------
Name      Wealth Invest HP Invest Bolig 
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  333673            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   WEIHBO            
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
