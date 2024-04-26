Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 30 April 2024. ISIN DK0061929205 ---------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest HP Invest Bolig ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 333673 ---------------------------------------------- Short name WEIHBO ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66