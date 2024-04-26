German and Swedish researchers calculated the supply of materials to produce perovskite tandem PV at a multi-terawatt-scale, flagging the difficult supply of gold, indium and cesium, well as a need to streamline production of certain materials used for hole-transport layers. "In essence, we might be able to go post-fossil fuels, but we can't go post-minerals," the research's corresponding author, Lukas Wagner, told pv magazine. Investigating material supply for perovskite-based tandem technologies at a volume enabling a multi-terawatt penetration of solar power, a group of researchers from Germany ...

