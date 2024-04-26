Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 10:22
Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
26 APRIL 2024 at 11.15 EEST


Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

  • Annika Ekman
  • Petteri Karttunen
  • Minna Maasilta
  • Veli-Matti Mattila
  • Hilpi Rautelin
  • Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


