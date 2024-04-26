SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter, which demonstrate the strength of our local water operations and the continued successful execution of our proven business strategy," stated SJW Group Chair, CEO, and President, Eric W. Thornburg. "In the first quarter, we secured approval of a general rate case in Maine and an infrastructure charge in Texas; invested $69 million in maintaining and improving our water supply and infrastructure across our national footprint, putting us on track to meet our 2024 capital expenditures goals; and implemented capital initiatives to drive sustainable operating efficiencies that benefit customers. Additionally, I'm proud to share that USA Today recognized Connecticut Water Company as a Top Workplace USA, making it one of only two water utilities to receive the honor. We intend to build upon this strong start to the year by continuing to invest in our trusted relationships with all key stakeholders, deliver on and advance our capital expenditures plan, and encourage the culture of service that underlies our success."

First Quarter Operating Results

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $11.7 million, a 1% increase compared to $11.5 million in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $0.36, or a 3% decrease compared to $0.37 in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue for first quarter was $149.4 million, compared to $137.3 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was largely driven by rate increases of $10 million, primarily in California, increases in the infrastructure recovery mechanism in Connecticut, and higher customer usage of $1.8 million driven primarily by weather conditions and the end of California mandatory water conservation requirements, partially offset by $0.8 million due to regulatory mechanism adjustments.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $121.5 million, up 8% compared to $112.1 million for the same quarter last year. This change in operating expenses primarily reflects:

An increase in water production expenses of $4.8 million compared to the same quarter last year;

An increase in depreciation and amortization of $2.1 million primarily due to utility plant additions; and

An increase in administrative and general expenses of $1.4 million.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the first quarter of March 31, 2024 and 2023 were approximately 16% and 9%, respectively. The higher effective tax rate in the 2024 period was primarily due to the tax deficiencies recorded in the first quarter of 2024 for share-based payments and other discrete tax items.

Capital Expenditures

In the first quarter of 2024, SJW Group invested $69 million in infrastructure and water supply. The company has a capital expenditures budget of $332 million in 2024 and plans to invest more than $1.6 billion in capital over the next five years to build and maintain its water and wastewater operations, including approximately $230 million to install treatment for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), subject to regulatory approvals and availability of funding.

San Jose Water has begun installation on a $100 million advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project that was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in 2022. The project is separate from the general rate case (GRC) capital budget approved by the CPUC. The bulk of the AMI installation will occur between 2024 and 2026 with approximately $27 million expected in 2024.

Rate Activity and Regulatory Updates

California

The CPUC approved San Jose Water's Advice Letter 603 establishing a Group Insurance Balancing Account effective on January 1, 2024. The purpose of the account is to capture the difference between authorized and actual medical, dental, and opt-out insurance costs.

On January 1, 2024, new rates went into effect that included a WCCM-adjusted return on equity (ROE) of 10.01%, less 20 basis points (bps) for use of the Water Conservation Memorandum Account (WCMA), a 5.28% cost of debt, a capital structure of 54.55% equity, and a 7.75% overall rate of return (ROR) including the 20 bps ROE reduction due to the WCMA. Compared to the first quarter of 2023 the ROE was 8.90%, less 20 bps for use of the WCMA, the cost of debt was 6.20%, the capital structure was 53.28% equity, and the overall ROR was 7.53% including the 20 bps ROE reduction due to the WCMA.

On January 2, 2024, San Jose Water filed its 2024 GRC application with the CPUC for new rates spanning 2025 to 2027. The company proposed an increase over current authorized revenues of approximately $55.2 million, or 11.1%, in 2025, approximately $22.0 million, or 4.0%, in 2026, and approximately $25.8 million, or 4.5%, in 2027. San Jose Water is also proposing a 3-year $540 million capital expenditure program focusing on:

Treating PFAS in drinking water;

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through solar generation, energy storage systems, continued electrification of our vehicle fleet, and expansion of our advanced leak detection program; and

Advancing the CPUC's Environmental and Social Justice Action Plan by improving access to high-quality water service, climate resiliency, and economic and workforce development.

A decision on the GRC is expected in fourth quarter of 2024 and new rates are anticipated to be effective on January 1, 2025.

On February 2, 2024, San Jose Water, along with three other Class A California water utilities, received approval from CPUC granting a one-year deferment in their 2024 Cost of Capital (COC) filings to May 1, 2025. This deferment, which was granted in response to the water utilities' request for a one-year postponement of their COC filings, alleviates administrative processing costs for both the water utilities and CPUC staff. The approved deferment includes a provision that maintains the WCCM for 2025 and allows it to adjust up or down in accordance with movements of 100 bps or more in the Moody's Aa Utility Bond Index between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

Connecticut

On October 3, 2023, Connecticut Water Company (CWC) filed a GRC application with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to amend rates. CWC is requesting a $21.4 million, or approximately 18.1%, increase over current authorized revenues to recover approximately $135 million in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure investment, as well as increased operating and borrowing costs. PURA's current timeline for a final decision in the GRC is June 28, 2024, and any authorized increase in rates would be effective on or about July 1, 2024.

Maine

On January 5, 2024, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) approved a stipulation agreement between Maine Water Company (MWC) and the Office of the Public Advocate to settle MWC's March 2023 rate application in the Biddeford Saco Division. Under the approved agreement, MWC authorized annual revenues will increase by $2.6 million, or 17.6%, effective January 1, 2024. MWC had requested a $2.9 million annual revenue increase in March 2023 to cover the operating expenses and increased borrowing costs of the $60 million Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center that went into service in June 2022.

On March 22, 2024, the MPUC authorized an increase of $158,000 in annualized revenues for projects completed through the Water Infrastructure Charge in the Camden-Rockland Division.

Texas

On January 5, 2024, Texas Water Company (TWC) filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) to acquire 3009 Water Company, a water system serving approximately 270 water customers in Comal County, Texas. A decision on the application is expected in third quarter of 2024.

On March 21, 2024, the PUCT approved TWC's application to establish a System Improvement Charge (SIC) for water and wastewater customers. TWC expects the SIC to generate approximately $1.6 million in annualized revenues. The SIC was effective as of the decision date.

Corporate Responsibility Recognition

CWC was recently recognized by USA Today as a Top Workplace USA for 2024, making it one of only two water utilities to be selected for the honor. The award celebrates companies that build a best in-class work environment together by prioritizing employees, creating a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces.

2024 Guidance Reaffirmed

The company's 2024 full-year guidance is reaffirmed and includes:

Net income per diluted common share of $2.68 to $2.78; and,

Regulated infrastructure investments of approximately $332 million

In addition, we reiterate our non-linear long-term diluted EPS growth of 5% to 7%, anchored off 2022's diluted EPS of $2.43.

When considering the company's 2024 guidance relative to actual results in 2023 of $2.68 diluted EPS, it is important to note that the company's adjustment to income tax reserves in 2023 resulted in an increase of $0.14 per diluted share.

Our guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those factors outlined in the "Forward Looking Statements" of this release and the "Risk Factors" section of the company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dividend

The directors of SJW Group have declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.40 per share, payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2024. Dividends have been paid on SJW Group's and its predecessor's common stock for more than 80 consecutive years. For 56 consecutive years, SJW Group stockholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "intends," "seeks," "plans," "projects," "may," "should," "will," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, PFAS and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating revenue $ 149,382 137,296 Operating expense: Production Expenses: Purchased water 26,192 22,418 Power 2,427 2,199 Groundwater extraction charges 12,126 10,359 Other production expenses 11,049 12,043 Total production expenses 51,794 47,019 Administrative and general 25,788 24,344 Maintenance 6,687 6,058 Property taxes and other non-income taxes 8,830 8,401 Depreciation and amortization 28,370 26,296 Total operating expense 121,469 112,118 Operating income 27,913 25,178 Other (expense) income: Interest on long-term debt and other interest expense (17,584 ) (15,772 ) Pension non-service credit (cost) 950 (64 ) Other, net 2,651 3,266 Income before income taxes 13,930 12,608 Provision for income taxes 2,231 1,078 Net income 11,699 11,530 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net (442 ) 93 Comprehensive income $ 11,257 11,623 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.36 0.37 Diluted $ 0.36 0.37 Dividends per share $ 0.40 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 32,077 30,936 Diluted 32,145 31,041

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Utility plant: Land $ 41,415 41,415 Depreciable plant and equipment 4,005,195 3,967,911 Construction work in progress 133,369 106,980 Intangible assets 35,946 35,946 Total utility plant 4,215,925 4,152,252 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,007,078 981,598 Net utility plant 3,208,847 3,170,654 Nonutility properties and real estate investments 13,377 13,350 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 195 194 Net nonutility properties and real estate investments 13,182 13,156 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,542 9,723 Accounts receivable: Customers, net of allowances for uncollectible accounts of $6,198 and $6,551 on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 62,649 67,870 Income tax 2,911 5,187 Other 2,199 3,684 Accrued unbilled utility revenue 44,345 49,543 Assets held for sale 40,850 40,850 Prepaid expenses 12,822 11,110 Current regulatory assets 1,850 4,276 Other current assets 5,914 6,146 Total current assets 178,082 198,389 Other assets: Regulatory assets, less current portion 238,842 235,910 Investments 17,435 16,411 Postretirement benefit plans 34,244 33,794 Other intangible asset 28,386 28,386 Goodwill 640,311 640,311 Other 8,183 8,056 Total other assets 967,401 962,868 Total assets $ 4,367,512 4,345,067

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Capitalization and liabilities Capitalization: Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 32,201,216 on March 31, 2024 and 32,023,004 on December 31, 2023 $ 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 744,621 736,191 Retained earnings 494,249 495,383 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,349 1,791 Total stockholders' equity 1,240,251 1,233,397 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,550,298 1,526,699 Total capitalization 2,790,549 2,760,096 Current liabilities: Lines of credit 210,748 171,500 Current portion of long-term debt 9,002 48,975 Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power 17,205 24,479 Accounts payable 34,397 46,121 Accrued interest 19,056 15,816 Accrued payroll 8,818 12,229 Current regulatory liabilities 2,480 3,059 Other current liabilities 21,554 20,795 Total current liabilities 323,260 342,974 Deferred income taxes 239,960 238,528 Advances for construction 141,431 146,582 Contributions in aid of construction 331,869 326,451 Postretirement benefit plans 47,323 46,836 Regulatory liabilities, less current portion 469,953 461,108 Other noncurrent liabilities 23,167 22,492 Commitments and contingencies Total capitalization and liabilities $ 4,367,512 4,345,067

