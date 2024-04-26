India set a new record for monthly renewable energy installations by deploying 7. 1 GW of capacity in March 2024. The monthly renewables additions included more than 6. 2 GW of solar. From pv magazine India Rystad Energy's latest figures show that India's monthly renewable energy installations surged to a record 7. 1 GW in March 2024, from the previous record of 3. 5 GW, set in March 2022. More than 6. 2 GW of the March 2024 total was new solar capacity - a significant amount, given that the January-December 2023 period saw 7. 5 GW of new solar installations. The increase in renewables in March ...

