Farasis Energy(GanZhou)Co.,Ltd.: Conquering Southeast Asia: Farasis Energy Set to Shine at Indonesian Two-Wheeler and Automotive Expos

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 30th to May 4th and May 15th to 17th, Farasis Energy will showcase its standard electric motorcycle batteries 7432/7455, SPS (Super Pouch Solution) power battery solutions, high-performance NCM pouch batteries, and other exhibits at Asiabike Jakarta 2024, the first professtional two-wheeler exhibition in Southeast Asia, and the largest comprehensive automotive and motorcycle exhibition in Southeast Asia, INAPA 2024/INABIKE 2024,at the Jakarta International Expo(JIEXPO), Indonesia. During the exhibition, strategic cooperation agreements will be signed with customers to accelerate Farasis Energy's expansion into Southeast Asia.

Farasis Energy's standard electric motorcycle batteries 7432/7455 integrate seven key advantages of high energy density, lightweight design, powerful performance, long endurance, safety and reliability, high-temperature resilience, and upgradability with same-size battery cells, effectively addressing the demands of Southeast Asian consumers for extended range, efficient charging, durability, and reliability.

Farasis Energy's SPS (Super Pouch Solution) is a cutting-edge battery solution that combines long range, fast charging, enhanced safety, lightweight design, cost efficiency, and seamless upgrades to solid-state batteries. On April 23rd, the RADAR Horizon, the new model under Geely's high-end new energy outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand, officially launched, equipped with Farasis Energy's SPS power battery, marking the first mass production of SPS technology.

Currently, Farasis Energy has cooperated with leading Battery Swapping operators and motorcycle OEMs in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia and Thailand, demonstrating excellent battery performance through comprehensive testing. In the future, Farasis Energy will deepen its cooperation with NEVs and electric motorcycles, battery swapping and other industries in Southeast Asia , aiming to rapidly advancing the electrification process of Southeast Asian NEVs and motorcycles, promoting green and low-carbon transportation.

Farasis Energy (688567.SH) is a global leader in pouch power batteries, specializing in research, development, production, and sales of power battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage. The company is committed to providing leading-edge and green solutions for global new energy applications. As a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, it launched the world's first sodium-ion power battery for EV customers and achieved eVTOL end-customer delivery in the world. and pioneered the electric two-wheeler battery industry in China. From 2017 to 2023, it ranked NO.1 in China's installed capacity of lithium-ion pouch batteries for seven consecutive years. In 2023, it ranked among the top three globally for pouch battery installed capacity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397545/image_5029387_38019625.jpg

