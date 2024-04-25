Anzeige
25.04.2024
BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $5.0 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $5.0 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income totaled $5.0 million, or $0.93 per share, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7.1 million, or $1.33 per share, in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $23.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Total assets increased 4% to $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Total gross loans increased 5% to $1.78 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.70 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased 3% to $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $963.6 million as of March 31, 2024 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.
  • Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $158.2 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.42% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "Despite the headwinds we continue to face in the current banking environment, our performance in the first quarter of 2024 was solid. Our liquidity position remains strong, credit quality continues to remain strong across our geographic footprint and, while robust competition for deposits remains a challenge, our net interest margin compression continues to stabilize. Overall, we believe the Bank is well positioned to successfully navigate this uncertain environment and we expect continued growth during the remainder of 2024."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2024 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 5% from prior year period.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2024 were $2.3 billion, which remains unchanged compared to December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $518.4 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $545.0 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 5%, and compared to $618.2 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 16%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.88% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.64% for the fourth quarter 2023, and compared to 0.69% for the first quarter 2023. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.79% compared to 1.60% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.55% for the first quarter of 2023.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 77.8% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 78.2% as of December 31, 2023 and 75.4% as of March 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 4.15% in the first quarter of 2023. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.85% during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income was $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5%, and compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 14%. Mortgage banking revenue was $674 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $132 thousand from $542 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 24%, and an increase of $122 thousand from $552 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 22%. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank retained $788 thousand of the $25.8 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $26.3 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2023, of which $2.5 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% and 3%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased since the prior year period, a portion of such increase is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its online banking platform to Jack Henry Banno.

As of March 31, 2024, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.18. According to OTCQX, there were 285 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 for a total of 42,860 shares and for a total price of $1,298,292. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2024 was $29.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $157.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $360 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a provision of $375 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

The Company recorded $276 net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024, compared to no net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2024 were 0.02% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses equaled $24.3 million, compared to $24.1 million as of December 31, 2023 and $23.2 million as of March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2023 and 1.35% at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 211% at March 31, 2024, compared to 237% at December 31, 2023 and 183% at March 31, 2023.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued uncertainty in the economy and the banking industry due to the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity - We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $889 million from the FHLB, $14.5 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.



Basel III
Minimum for
Capital
Adequacy
Purposes


Basel III
Additional
Capital
Conservation
Buffer


Basel III Ratio
with Capital
Conservation
Buffer

Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)


8.00 %


2.50 %


10.50 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)


6.00 %


2.50 %


8.50 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)


4.00 %


N/A


4.00 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)


4.50 %


2.50 %


7.00 %









(1)

The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.72%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.39% as of March 31, 2024. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.9 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2024, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $234 million, or 42%, classified as available-for-sale, and $323 million, or 58%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.2% of our total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 20.7% and 23.72% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.8 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; regulatory considerations; our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2024


2023


2023


2023


2023

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 112,028


$ 51,829


$ 60,454


$ 57,503


$ 75,655

Interest bearing bank balances

64,967


61,264


73,114


5,470


7,795

Federal funds sold

200


14,500


18,075


18,927


12,226

Securities available for sale at fair value

234,243


235,970


234,392


276,944


289,075

Securities held to maturity

323,523


328,013


332,799


337,929


343,465











Loans

1,806,925


1,813,168


1,783,089


1,748,978


1,725,309

Allowance for credit losses

(24,332)


(24,084)


(23,684)


(23,221)


(23,219)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,782,593


1,789,084


1,759,405


1,725,757


1,702,090











Premises and equipment

66,586


66,217


64,196


64,470


63,511

Interest receivable

11,831


11,286


10,079


11,268


10,938

Goodwill

66,966


66,966


66,966


66,966


66,966

Other intangible assets

10,885


11,290


11,695


12,101


12,506

Other

87,911


91,350


84,099


82,857


82,842











Total assets

$ 2,761,733


$ 2,727,769


$ 2,715,274


$ 2,660,192


$ 2,667,069











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Liabilities










Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 518,369


$ 545,024


$ 586,301


$ 592,658


$ 618,203

Interest bearing deposits

1,805,512


1,744,111


1,697,616


1,643,538


1,633,763

Total deposits

2,323,881


2,289,135


2,283,917


2,236,196


2,251,966











Federal funds purchased

-


-


-


3,325


-

Notes payable

6,868


7,405


7,943


8,479


9,016

Subordinated debt

29,651


29,635


29,619


29,593


29,669

Interest payable

7,039


6,086


4,418


2,678


1,348

Other

17,887


23,071


25,350


21,649


20,564

Total liabilities

2,385,326


2,355,332


2,351,247


2,301,920


2,312,563











Stockholders' Equity










Preferred stock

188,680


188,680


188,680


188,680


188,680

Common stock

1,633


1,620


1,620


1,619


1,619

Additional paid-in capital

62,396


62,065


61,779


61,496


61,251

Retained earnings

135,561


130,557


128,925


120,564


114,345

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(11,863)


(10,485)


(16,977)


(14,087)


(11,389)

Total stockholders' equity

376,407


372,437


364,027


358,272


354,506











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,761,733


$ 2,727,769


$ 2,715,274


$ 2,660,192


$ 2,667,069











Common shares outstanding

5,444,930


5,399,972


5,399,367


5,394,603


5,395,780

Book value per common share

$ 34.48


$ 34.03


$ 32.48


$ 31.44


$ 30.71

Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.18


$ 19.54


$ 17.91


$ 16.78


$ 15.99











Securitites held to maturity (fair value)

$ 271,724


$ 279,117


$ 264,859


$ 285,446


$ 293,556

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)






For Three Months Ended


March


December


2024


2023

Interest Income




Interest and fees on loans

$ 26,565


$ 26,161

Taxable securities

3,358


3,483

Tax-exempt securities

520


530

Federal funds sold

12


202

Interest bearing bank balances

793


841

Total interest income

31,248


31,217





Interest Expense




Deposits

10,451


9,036

Short-term borrowings

-


-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-


-

Other borrowings

572


582

Total interest expense

11,023


9,618





Net Interest Income

20,225


21,599





Provision for Credit Losses

525


360





Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

19,700


21,239





Noninterest Income




Service charges on deposit accounts

2,479


2,477

Mortgage income

674


542

Interchange income

1,431


1,355

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

-


112

Other

1,844


1,636

Total noninterest income

6,428


6,122





Noninterest Expense




Salaries and employee benefits

11,060


10,065

Net occupancy expenses

1,343


1,275

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,973


3,824

Other

5,598


4,043

Total noninterest expense

19,974


19,207





Income Before Income Taxes

6,154


8,154





Provision for Income Taxes

1,149


1,662





Net Income

$ 5,005


$ 6,492









Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.93


$ 1.20

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












Quarter Ended


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2024


2023


2023


2023


2023

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 26,565


$ 26,161


$ 25,027


$ 23,988


$ 22,578

Taxable securities

3,358


3,483


3,583


3,736


3,723

Tax-exempt securities

520


530


533


527


597

Federal funds sold

12


202


333


323


63

Interest bearing bank balances

793


841


354


337


149

Total interest income

31,248


31,217


29,830


28,911


27,110











Interest Expense










Deposits

10,451


9,036


7,250


5,219


3,335

Short-term borrowings

1


-


42


78


21

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-


-


336


22


-

Other borrowings

571


582


590


554


538

Total interest expense

11,023


9,618


8,218


5,873


3,894











Net Interest Income

20,225


21,599


21,612


23,038


23,216











Provision for Loan Losses

525


360


875


375


375











Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

19,700


21,239


20,737


22,663


22,841











Noninterest Income










Service charges on deposit accounts

2,479


2,477


2,298


2,137


2,637

Mortgage income

674


542


683


739


552

Interchange income

1,431


1,355


1,263


1,681


1,335

Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

-


112


(1,471)


(14)


82

Other

1,844


1,636


7,329


1,223


1,041

Total noninterest income

6,428


6,122


10,102


5,766


5,647











Noninterest Expense










Salaries and employee benefits

11,060


10,065


10,267


10,870


10,751

Net occupancy expenses

1,343


1,275


1,351


1,299


1,272

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,861


1,861


1,836


1,814


1,990

Other

5,710


4,043


6,584


6,457


5,357

Total noninterest expense

19,974


19,207


20,038


20,443


19,370











Income Before Income Taxes

6,154


8,154


10,801


7,986


9,118











Provision for Income Taxes

1,149


1,662


2,440


1,766


1,990











Net Income

$ 5,005


$ 6,492


$ 8,361


$ 6,220


$ 7,128





















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.93


$ 1.20


$ 1.55


$ 1.15


$ 1.33

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information
(In Thousands)














March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

Asset Quality


2024


2023


2023


2023


2023












Nonaccrual Loans


11,420


9,615


12,716


10,995


11,764

Restructured Loans


5,178


5,303


8,209


4,654


4,675

OREO


64


1


1


518


878

90+ still accruing


75


520


107


53


7

Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1


11,559


10,139


12,824


11,566


12,649

Allowance for credit loss to total loans


1.35 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.35 %

Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1


211 %


237 %


185 %


201 %


184 %

Non-performing assets1 to total assets


0.42 %


0.37 %


0.47 %


0.44 %


0.47 %

Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO


0.64 %


0.56 %


0.71 %


0.66 %


0.73 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.02 %


0.00 %


0.02 %


0.02 %


0.01 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


276


-


413


332


168























Capital Ratios 2






















CET1 Ratio


6.58 %


6.49 %


6.16 %


5.78 %


5.45 %

CET1 Capital


125,316


119,580


113,663


104,612


97,743

Tier 1 Ratio


17.25 %


17.52 %


17.19 %


17.03 %


16.79 %

Tier 1 Capital


328,652


322,916


317,004


307,948


301,092

Total Capital Ratio


19.29 %


19.58 %


19.25 %


19.11 %


18.87 %

Total Capital


367,498


360,996


355,088


345,588


338,546

Risk Weighted Assets


1,905,373


1,843,587


1,844,314


1,808,758


1,793,756

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio


12.39 %


12.17 %


12.15 %


11.92 %


11.85 %

Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio


2,653,494


2,653,106


2,609,072


2,584,564


2,541,872



1.

The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.

2.

Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2024


2023


2023


2023


2023











Book value per common share - GAAP

$ 34.48


$ 34.03


$ 32.48


$ 31.44


$ 30.71

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP

187,727


183,757


175,347


169,592


165,826

Adjustment for Intangibles

77,851


78,256


78,661


79,067


79,472

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

109,876


109,095


96,686


90,525


86,354

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP

$ 20.18


$ 19.54


$ 17.91


$ 16.78


$ 15.99

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

