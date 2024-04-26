Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-March 2024

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2024, we saw an improved economy and a high level of leasing activity. We continue to deliver positive net lettings, a surplus ratio of 65 per cent and an occupancy rate of 92 per cent. The green transition, of which we have only seen the beginning, is a growth engine for us, for our cities and for the whole country. The raw materials industry that built Sweden's economy is doing so again through the green transition. A stronger Sweden and a brighter future.

First quarter of 2024

Income increased by 4 per cent to SEK 639m (617)

Operating surplus increased by 5 per cent to SEK 407m (389)

Property management income decreased by 12 per cent to SEK 200m (226)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 6m (-569) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 226m (-79)

Profit after tax was SEK 259m (-333)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.86 (-2.36)

- In the short term, we are continuing to navigate in a troubled time, while at the same time preparing for new business opportunities in the future. I am convinced that future interest rate reductions and a more secure investor market will benefit us. What is happening with the huge investments being made in our market, in the largest green growth revolution of our time, together with our ability to act and our strong business culture, will create even better conditions for our business. We believe in our offering, in our cities and in a brighter time ahead to create value for our tenants, for us and for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

