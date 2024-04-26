Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
26.04.24
11:27 Uhr
35,700 Euro
+1,800
+5,31 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,65035,80011:41
35,65035,80011:42
26.04.2024 | 08:29
Scania interim report January-March 2024

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales, all-time high earnings, and growing market shares due to the successful roll-out of Scania Super.?

  • Scania Group net sales grew by 20 percent to SEK 55.1 billion (45.8)
  • Adjusted operating income reached SEK 8.0 billion (6.2) and adjusted operating margin was 14.5 percent (13.5)
  • Vehicle deliveries increased by 17 percent to 26,496 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 47 units (74)
  • Cash flow amounted to SEK 7.1 billion (5.0) in Vehicles and Services
  • Revenue from the service business increased by 3 percent adjusted for currency effects
  • Order intake increased by 7 percent to 20,171 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 133 units (47)

The global truck demand remains stable, driven by sustained fleet utilisation and replacement needs. The rebound in Latin America, driven mainly by the strong development in Brazil's agricultural and mining sectors, continues and more than offset the somewhat more normalised market demand in Europe.

Scania's efforts to create a more resilient vehicle order-to-delivery flow resulted in increased volume, shorter lead times, and improved delivery precision. The increased volume and improved capacity utilisation positively impacted profitability.?

"Scania achieved strong sales and its best-ever quarterly earnings. This success is attributed to high production volumes, with deliveries increasing by 17 percent compared to last year. Additionally, the rollout of our new fuel-efficient Scania Super has increased our market shares," Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania comments.?

CONTACT:
Erik Bratthall
Corporate Public and Media Relations
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-interim-report-january-march-2024,c3968540

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3968540/2762158.pdf

Scania Interim report Q1 2024 final

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-interim-report,c3294171

Scania-interim-report

SOURCE Scania

© 2024 PR Newswire
