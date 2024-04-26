Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On February 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. On March 20, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to a public takeover offer from TEXEL Energy Storage AB to the shareholders of the Company. On April 29, 2023, TEXEL Energy Storage AB issued a press release with information about the withdrawal of the takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. On December 20, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Yesterday, on April 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had submitted an application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB