Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASKL | ISIN: SE0009143993 | Ticker-Symbol: R06
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:05 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 10:46
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On February 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had
called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with
a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

On March 20, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to a
public takeover offer from TEXEL Energy Storage AB to the shareholders of the
Company. 

On April 29, 2023, TEXEL Energy Storage AB issued a press release with
information about the withdrawal of the takeover offer to the shareholders of
the Company. 

On December 20, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Yesterday, on April 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had submitted an application for delisting from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code
SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.