TWC Enterprises Limited Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2024
|March 31,
2023
|Net loss
|(701)
|(8,051)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.03)
|(0.33)
Operating Data
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2024
|March 31,
2023
|Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members
|14,960
|15,034
|Championship rounds - Canada
|-
|-
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - Canada
|35.5
|35.5
|18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses - Canada
|3.5
|2.0
|Championship rounds - U.S.
|90,000
|111,000
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - U.S.
|6.5
|8.0
The following is an analysis of net loss:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Operating revenue
|$
|65,346
|$
|26,510
|Direct operating expenses(1)
|60,889
|21,139
|Net operating income(1)
|4,457
|5,371
|Amortization of membership fees
|959
|976
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,515
|)
|(3,462
|)
|Interest, net and investment income
|2,785
|2,080
|Other items
|(4,601
|)
|(13,748
|)
|Income taxes
|(786
|)
|732
|Net loss
|$
|(701
|)
|$
|(8,051
|)
The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Net operating income (loss) by segment
|Canadian golf club operations
|$
|3,554
|$
|2,852
|US golf club operations
|(2024 - US $2,163,000; 2023 - US $2,395,000)
|2,916
|3,237
|Corporate operations and other
|(2,013
|)
|(718
|)
|Net operating income(1)
|$
|4,457
|$
|5,371
Operating revenue is calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Annual dues
|$
|17,507
|$
|16,910
|Golf
|6,002
|6,521
|Corporate events
|18
|26
|Food and beverage
|1,267
|1,428
|Merchandise
|1,755
|1,392
|Real estate sales
|38,509
|-
|Rooms and other
|288
|233
|$
|65,346
|$
|26,510
Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Operating cost of sales
|$
|1,847
|$
|1,545
|Real estate cost of sales
|39,722
|-
|Labour and employee benefits
|9,708
|9,560
|Utilities
|1,700
|1,737
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,476
|1,485
|Property taxes
|1,883
|1,851
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,154
|1,075
|Insurance
|1,000
|1,331
|Turf operating expenses
|313
|307
|Fuel and oil
|100
|138
|Other operating expenses
|1,986
|2,110
|Direct Operating Expenses(1)
|$
|60,889
|$
|21,139
(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on following page
First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights
Operating revenue increased 146.5% to $65,346,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 from $26,510,000 in 2023 due to the revenue from 21 Highland Gate home sales (2023 - nil).
Direct operating expenses increased 188.0% to $60,890,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 from $21,139,000 in 2023 due to the cost of sales from 21 Highland Gate home sales (2023 - nil), as well as higher merchandise cost of sales from off season merchandise sales.
Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $3,554,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 from $2,852,000 in 2023 due to higher annual dues revenue and the timing of certain expenses.
Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $2,785,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 from $2,080,000 in 2023 due to a decrease in borrowings.
Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|$
|(167
|)
|$
|78
|Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities
|(4,551
|)
|(13,558
|)
|Demolition of Woodlands clubhouse
|(308
|)
|-
|Equity loss from investments in joint ventures
|-
|(480
|)
|Other
|425
|212
|Other items
|$
|(4,601
|)
|$
|(13,748
|)
At March 31, 2024, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $4,551,000 on its investment in marketable securities (March 31, 2023 - $13,558,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.
The exchange rate used for translating US denominated amounts has changed from 1.3226 at December 31, 2023 to 1.3550 at March 31, 2024. This has resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $167,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 on the translation of the Company's US denominated financial instruments.
Net loss in the amount of $701,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 changed from $8,051,000 in 2023 due to the large unrealized loss on the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT recorded in 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to $0.03 per share in 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.33 cents in 2023.
Non-IFRS Measures
TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.
The glossary of financial terms is as follows:
Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.
Net operating income = operating revenue - direct operating expenses
Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.
Eligible Dividend
Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to be paid on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as at May 31, 2024.
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca
