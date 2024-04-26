Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited: Australian Oilseeds, Largest APAC Producer of Non-Chemical, Non-GMO "Cold-Processing" Vegetable Oil, Enters into Contract with Woolworths and Costco Australia.

~ Over the past 20 years, AOI has grown to be the largest cold pressing oil plant in the

New York, NY and Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) ("Australian Oilseeds" or "AOI"), the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds, through its subsidiary Good Earth Oils, today announced a new contract to supply Australia's largest supermarket chain, Woolworths, with a range of non-GMO cold pressed extra virgin canola oils in all 960 stores across Australia. The new the contract value is approximately USD 3.5 million over the next eight months. Good Earth Oils has also secured a contract with Costco Australia valued at approximately USD 3 million to supply its non-GMO cold pressed extra virgin canola oil to Costco stores throughout Australia. Australian oilseed investments is also in discussions with other retail chains in both Australia and the United States for supply of its unique range of non-GMO cold pressed extra virgin vegetable oils that are processed without the use of harmful chemicals.

AOI processes oilseeds through a proprietary cold pressed process without the use of any chemicals, which results in the production of higher quality and healthier oils that retain natural vitamins, antioxidants and healthy omega fatty acids. AOI's carbon footprint is 40-50% lower than conventional canola oil processors, as a result of its methods that are committed to environmentally friendly pressing and grinding processes. See more information at Australian Oilseeds website: www.australianoilseeds.au.

AOI commenced trading on the Nasdaq on March 22 under the Ticker symbol: COOT.

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the "Company") is a Nasdaq listed Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. The Company has expanded its existing oil processing plant and is building an additional larger multi-seed crushing plant in Queensland. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to become the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Contact

CJPA Global Advisors

Earl Carr, CEO

Tel: (646) 428-5382

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

666 Third Avenue, Suite 1702

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Kevin Chen, Director

Tel: (585) 678-1198