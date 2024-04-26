Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $10.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2024 and Grows Client Deposits by 2%

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the "Company"), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced that its first quarter 2024 net income was $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.31 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $13.3 million, or $0.22 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. All data are unaudited.



"Our first quarter 2024 earnings were solid, highlighted by total client deposits increasing over $66 million from the prior quarter and the loan portfolio increasing over $74 million, year-over-year," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "First quarter earnings typically reflect increased seasonal expenses such as payroll taxes and other employee benefits, and this first quarter was no exception. While we benefit from higher yields on assets, we continue to see a modest impact on the increase cost of our deposits causing a slight compression in our net interest margin. The Bank's credit quality remains strong, supported by sound reserves for potential credit losses."

"Heritage Bank of Commerce was honored to be recently recognized on Forbes' List of World's Best Banks and ranked 25th on S&P Global Market Intelligence's top 50 list of best-performing community banks. These prestigious recognitions underscore our commitment to excellence, sound financial management and our dedication to serving our client community," added Mr. Jones.

"This year we celebrate the Bank's 30th anniversary, a milestone that speaks to the dedication of our team members, the trust of our loyal clients, and our unwavering commitment to supporting our communities," said Mr. Jones. "With this support, we have created a vibrant franchise, and remain optimistic about the future of our Company."

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Operating Results, Current Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management

(as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 for the first quarter of 2023, and $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended: March 31, December 31, March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.47 % Return on average tangible assets(1) 0.82 % 1.04 % 1.52 % Return on average equity 6.08 % 7.96 % 12.03 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.24 % 10.84 % 16.71 %





_____________________ (1) Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and with reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures such as the Company's return on tangible assets and return on tangible common equity ratios provide useful supplemental information to investors as a financial measure commonly used in the banking industry. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release. ____________________

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income decreased (19%) to $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted (75 basis points) to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2024, from 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a decrease in average interest earning assets, and decreases in average balances of higher yielding asset-based loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the rate on overnight funds.

Net interest income decreased (5%) to $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin contracted (7 basis points) to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, and a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits resulting in a lower average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by higher average yields on loans and overnight funds, and an increase in the average balance of loans.

The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company's annual net interest income and economic value of equity that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of March 31, 2024:



Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Net CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Interest Income(1) (in $000's, unaudited) Amount Percent +400 $ 18,668 10.0 % +300 $ 13,966 7.5 % +200 $ 9,297 5.0 % +100 $ 4,659 2.5 % 0 - - -100 $ (6,272 ) (3.4 ) % -200 $ (14,475 ) (7.7 ) % -300 $ (24,805 ) (13.3 ) % -400 $ (40,025 ) (21.4 ) %

Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Economic CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Value of Equity(1) (in $000's, unaudited) Amount Percent +400 $ 104,038 8.6 % +300 $ 88,095 7.3 % +200 $ 66,340 5.5 % +100 $ 37,610 3.1 % 0 - - -100 $ (61,930 ) (5.1 ) % -200 $ (151,250 ) (12.5 ) % -300 $ (268,857 ) (22.2 ) % -400 $ (418,343 ) (34.5 ) %

_______________________ (1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income. _______________________

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,779,487 $ 37,339 5.40 % $ 2,758,935 $ 37,303 5.36 % Prepayment fees - 24 0.00 % - 91 0.01 % Asset-based lending 15,864 382 9.68 % 14,717 371 10.00 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 53,511 2,838 21.33 % 52,861 2,803 21.04 % Purchased residential mortgages 454,240 3,788 3.35 % 459,268 3,812 3.29 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (3,113 ) 229 0.03 % (3,352 ) 255 0.04 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,299,989 $ 44,600 5.44 % $ 3,282,429 $ 44,635 5.39 %

• The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.44% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher loan yields on the core bank, and higher average balances of higher yielding asset-based lending loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables. • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.44% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower average balances of higher yielding asset-based lending loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees, partially offset by increases in the prime rate. • In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.0 million at March 31, 2024.

The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,177,078 $ 1,243,222 Demand, interest-bearing 920,048 $ 1,554 0.68 % 948,061 $ 1,661 0.70 % Savings and money market 1,067,581 6,649 2.50 % 1,096,962 6,216 2.25 % Time deposits - under $100 10,945 42 1.54 % 11,389 37 1.29 % Time deposits - $100 and over 221,211 2,064 3.75 % 234,140 2,130 3.61 % Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 963,287 6,611 2.76 % 920,976 6,009 2.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,183,072 16,920 2.14 % 3,211,528 16,053 1.98 % Total deposits 4,360,150 16,920 1.56 % 4,454,750 16,053 1.43 % Short-term borrowings 15 - 0.00 % 29 - 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,516 538 5.48 % 39,477 538 5.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,222,603 17,458 2.18 % 3,251,034 16,591 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds $ 4,399,681 $ 17,458 1.60 % $ 4,494,256 $ 16,591 1.46 %

• The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.56% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.60% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.46% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.54% and the average cost of funds was 0.63% for the first quarter of 2023. • The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank's ICS/CDARS deposits and interest-bearing money market accounts.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:



During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000, compared to a $32,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2023, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $289,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income decreased (26%) to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest income remained relatively flat for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $27.5 million, compared to $25.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits which are seasonal in nature, and higher marketing related expenses, insurance costs, regulatory assessments, information technology related expenses, and ICS/CDARS fee expense included in other noninterest expense. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $27.5 million, compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher employee benefits.

Full time equivalent employees were 351 at March 31, 2024, and 339 at March 31, 2023, and 349 at December 31, 2023.

The efficiency ratio increased to 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 48.83% for the first quarter of 2023, and 57.62% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower total revenue and higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2024.



Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense was $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 28.9% for the first quarter of 2023, and 27.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Current Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at March 31, 2024:



LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT Total Remaining (in $000's, unaudited) Available Outstanding Available Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") $ 490,000 $ - $ 490,000 FRB discount window collateralized line of credit 1,245,362 - 1,245,362 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity 1,097,518 - 1,097,518 Unpledged investment securities (at fair value) 55,358 - 55,358 Federal funds purchase arrangements 90,000 - 90,000 Holding company line of credit 20,000 - 20,000 Total $ 2,998,238 $ - $ 2,998,238

• The Company's total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.00 billion at March 31, 2024. The Company's total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $2.64 billion at March 31, 2023, and $2.87 billion at December 31, 2023. • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 67% of the Company's total deposits and approximately 149% of the Bank's estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 59% of the Company's total deposits and approximately 103% of the Bank's estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2023. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company's total deposits and approximately 142% of the Bank's estimated uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023. • The loan to deposit ratio was 75.06% at March 31, 2024, compared to 73.39% at March 31, 2023, and 76.52% at December 31, 2023.

Total assets declined (5%) to $5.26 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $5.54 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 1% from $5.19 billion at December 31, 2023.



Investment Securities:

Investment securities totaled $1.04 billion at March 31, 2024, of which $404.5 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $636.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $542.9 million at March 31, 2024.

The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:

SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Balance (at fair value): U.S. Treasury $ 347,453 $ 382,369 $ 422,903 Agency mortgage-backed securities 57,021 60,267 68,848 Total $ 404,474 $ 442,636 $ 491,751 Pre-tax unrealized (loss): U.S. Treasury $ (4,784 ) $ (5,621 ) $ (7,510 ) Agency mortgage-backed securities (4,895 ) (4,313 ) (4,969 ) Total $ (9,679 ) $ (9,934 ) $ (12,479 ) Weighted average life 1.15 1.29 1.88

• The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($9.7) million, or ($6.9) million net of taxes, which was 1.0% of total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024.

The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:



SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Balance (at amortized cost): Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 604,458 $ 618,374 $ 663,481 Municipals - exempt from Federal tax (1) 31,803 32,203 34,764 Total (1) $ 636,261 $ 650,577 $ 698,245 Pre-tax unrecognized (loss): Agency mortgage-backed securities $ (92,332 ) $ (85,729 ) $ (89,962 ) Municipals - exempt from Federal tax (1,071 ) (721 ) (297 ) Total $ (93,403 ) $ (86,450 ) $ (90,259 ) Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities $ (12 ) $ (12 ) $ (14 ) Weighted average life 6.59 6.57 6.95

________________________________ (1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and ($14,000) at March 31, 2023. ________________________________

• The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($93.4) million, or ($65.8) million net of taxes, which was 9.7% of total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:

Agency Mortgage- PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES backed and PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES U.S. Municipal (in $000's, unaudited) Treasury Securities Total Second quarter of 2024 $ 131,000 $ 22,245 $ 153,245 Third quarter of 2024 37,500 21,031 58,531 Fourth quarter of 2024 9,000 19,442 28,442 First quarter of 2025 35,000 18,851 53,851 Second quarter of 2025 118,000 18,381 136,381 Third quarter of 2025 25,500 19,583 45,083 Fourth quarter of 2025 - 18,035 18,035 First quarter of 2026 - 17,136 17,136 Total $ 356,000 $ 154,704 $ 510,704

• The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.44 years at March 31, 2024, compared to 4.82 years at March 31, 2023, and 4.40 years at December 31, 2023.

Loans:



The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



LOANS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 452,231 14 % $ 463,778 14 % $ 506,602 16 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 585,031 17 % 583,253 17 % 603,298 18 % CRE - non-owner occupied 1,271,184 38 % 1,256,590 37 % 1,083,852 33 % Land and construction 129,712 4 % 140,513 4 % 166,408 5 % Home equity 122,794 4 % 119,125 4 % 124,481 4 % Multifamily 269,263 8 % 269,734 8 % 231,242 7 % Residential mortgages 490,035 15 % 496,961 15 % 528,639 16 % Consumer and other 16,439 < 1 % 20,919 1 % 17,905 1 % Total Loans 3,336,689 100 % 3,350,873 100 % 3,262,427 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (587 ) - (495 ) - (512 ) - Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,336,102 100 % $ 3,350,378 100 % $ 3,261,915 100 %

• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $74.2 million, or 2%, to $3.34 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.26 billion at March 31, 2023, and decreased ($14.3) million from $3.35 billion at December 31, 2023. Core loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $112.8 million, or 4%, to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.73 billion at March 31, 2023, and remained relatively flat from $2.85 billion at December 31, 2023. • Commercial and industrial ("C&I") line utilization was 28% at March 31, 2024, compared to 31% at March 31, 2023, and 29% at December 31, 2023. • Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans totaled $1.86 billion at March 31, 2024, of which 32% were owner occupied and 68% were investor CRE loans. There was 36% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate at March 31, 2023, and 32% at December 31, 2023.

• During the first quarter of 2024, there were 23 new CRE loans originated totaling $40 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") and debt-service coverage ratio ("DSCR") for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 51% and 1.84 times, respectively. • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million. • The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations. • Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $398 million, including 29 loans totaling approximately $74 million in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $26 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at March 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $311 million at March 31, 2024. • At March 31, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 42.6% and 1.83 times, respectively. • Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 14 loans totaling $16.8 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 46.1% and 2.02 times, respectively, at March 31, 2024. • The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at March 31, 2024:

CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE Collateral Type Outstanding LTV DSCR Outstanding LTV Outstanding LTV Industrial 19 % 40.7 % 2.40 33 % 43.7 % 23 % 41.8 % Retail 25 % 38.8 % 1.99 16 % 47.3 % 23 % 40.3 % Mixed-Use, Special Purpose and Other 18 % 42.5 % 1.98 35 % 41.1 % 22 % 41.9 % Office 20 % 42.6 % 1.83 16 % 41.9 % 19 % 42.4 % Multifamily 18 % 42.8 % 1.93 0 % 0.0 % 13 % 42.8 % Hotel/Motel < 1 % 19.7 % 1.88 0 % 0.0 % < 1 % 19.7 % Total 100 % 41.2 % 2.03 100 % 43.0 % 100 % 41.7 %

• The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at March 31, 2024:

CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE County Outstanding LTV DSCR Outstanding LTV Outstanding LTV Alameda 25 % 45.1 % 1.92 18 % 45.0 % 23 % 45.1 % Contra Costa 7 % 42.5 % 1.76 8 % 48.5 % 7 % 44.3 % Marin 7 % 46.8 % 1.95 2 % 52.8 % 5 % 47.4 % Monterey 2 % 44.4 % 1.78 2 % 45.9 % 2 % 44.8 % Napa 1 % 29.6 % 2.44 1 % 52.7 % 1 % 37.6 % Out of Area 9 % 43.0 % 2.11 9 % 51.6 % 9 % 45.4 % San Benito 1 % 35.3 % 2.13 2 % 40.7 % 1 % 37.5 % San Francisco 9 % 39.0 % 1.75 4 % 38.6 % 8 % 38.9 % San Mateo 10 % 37.4 % 2.14 15 % 40.1 % 12 % 38.4 % Santa Clara 24 % 38.2 % 2.25 36 % 40.2 % 27 % 38.9 % Santa Cruz 2 % 35.7 % 1.87 1 % 46.1 % 2 % 37.5 % Solano 1 % 32.8 % 2.33 1 % 35.9 % 1 % 33.5 % Sonoma 2 % 41.3 % 2.23 1 % 38.5 % 2 % 40.8 % Total 100 % 41.2 % 2.03 100 % 43.0 % 100 % 41.7 %

The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company's loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of March 31, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.

Due in Over One Year But LOAN MATURITIES One Year or Less Less than Five Years Over Five Years (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Total Loans with variable interest rates $ 328,683 37 % $ 281,761 32 % $ 272,620 31 % $ 883,064 Loans with fixed interest rates 78,160 3 % 631,435 26 % 1,744,030 71 % 2,453,625 Loans $ 406,843 12 % $ 913,196 27 % $ 2,016,650 61 % $ 3,336,689

• At March 31, 2024, approximately 26% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 31% at March 31, 2023, and 27% at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality:

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") for the periods indicated:



At or For the Quarter Ended: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 47,958 $ 47,702 $ 47,512 Charge-offs during the period (358 ) (160 ) (380 ) Recoveries during the period 104 127 109 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period (254 ) (33 ) (271 ) Provision for credit losses on loans during the period 184 289 32 Balance at end of period $ 47,888 $ 47,958 $ 47,273 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,336,102 $ 3,350,378 $ 3,261,915 Total nonperforming loans $ 7,871 $ 7,707 $ 2,240 ACLL to total loans 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.45 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 608.41 % 622.27 % 2,110.40 %

• The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first quarter of 2024:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL (in $000's, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2023 $ 47,958 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024 (234 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts 164 ACLL at March 31, 2024 $ 47,888

The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at the periods indicated:



NONPERFORMING ASSETS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Land and construction loans $ 4,673 59 % $ 4,661 60 % $ - 0 % Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,951 25 % 889 12 % 1,459 65 % Commercial loans 1,127 14 % 1,236 16 % 685 31 % Home equity and other loans 120 2 % 142 2 % 96 4 % Residential mortgages - 0 % 779 10 % - 0 % CRE loans - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % Total nonperforming assets $ 7,871 100 % $ 7,707 100 % $ 2,240 100 %

• There were 13 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $7.9 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to 8 borrowers totaling $2.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and 12 borrowers totaling $7.7 million, or 0.15% of total assets at December 31, 2023. • There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, or December 31, 2023. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, or December 31, 2023. • There were no Shared National Credits ("SNCs") or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, or December 31, 2023.

Classified assets totaled $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $26.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $31.8 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in classified assets during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the downgrade of one CRE investor loan, which is well collateralized, fully leased, cash-flowing, and personally guaranteed by the principals.

Deposits:



The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,242,059 28 % $ 1,292,486 30 % $ 1,469,081 33 % Demand, interest-bearing 925,100 21 % 914,066 21 % 1,196,789 27 % Savings and money market 1,124,900 25 % 1,087,518 25 % 1,264,567 28 % Time deposits - under $250 38,105 1 % 38,055 1 % 37,884 1 % Time deposits - $250 and over 200,739 4 % 192,228 4 % 172,070 4 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 913,757 21 % 854,105 19 % 304,147 7 % Total deposits $ 4,444,660 100 % $ 4,378,458 100 % $ 4,444,538 100 %

• Total deposits were relatively flat at $4.44 billion at both March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $66.2 million, or 2% from $4.38 billion at December 31, 2023. • Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in ICS/CDARS deposits to $913.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $304.1 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $59.7 million from $854.1 million at December 31, 2023. • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($227.0) million, or (15%), to $1.24 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.47 billion at March 31, 2023, largely in response to the increasing interest rate environment. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($50.4) million, or (4%), from $1.29 billion at December 31, 2023. • The Bank had 24,730 deposit accounts at March 31, 2024, with an average balance of $180,000, compared to 24,103 deposit accounts at March 31, 2023, with an average balance of $184,000. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 24,737 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $177,000. • Deposits from the Bank's top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.05 billion, representing 46% of total deposits, with an average account size of $384,000 at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2023, deposits from the Bank's top 100 client relationships, representing 21% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.20 billion, representing 50% of total deposits, with an average account size of $445,000. At December 31, 2023, deposits from the Bank's top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $1.96 billion, representing 45% of total deposits, with an average account size of $368,000. • The Bank's uninsured deposits were approximately $2.02 billion, or 45% of the Company's total deposits, at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.56 billion, or 58% of the Company's total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.01 billion, or 46% of the Company's total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Capital Management:



The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2024, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirements(1) Total Capital 15.6 % 15.1 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 13.4 % 13.9 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.4 % 13.9 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.6 % 5.0 % 4.0 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2) 9.9 % 10.2 % N/A N/A

_____________________________ (1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release. _____________________________



The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale $ (6,936 ) $ (7,116 ) $ (8,924 ) Split dollar insurance contracts liability (2,861 ) (2,809 ) (3,139 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (2,874 ) (2,892 ) (2,361 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 83 87 107 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (12,588 ) $ (12,730 ) $ (14,317 )

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 57,551 $ 58,892 $ 56,274 (2 ) % 2 % Interest expense 17,458 16,591 7,016 5 % 149 % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 40,093 42,301 49,258 (5 ) % (19 ) % Provision for credit losses on loans 184 289 32 (36 ) % 475 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 39,909 42,012 49,226 (5 ) % (19 ) % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 877 838 1,743 5 % (50 ) % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 518 519 493 0 % 5 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 178 - 76 N/A 134 % Servicing income 90 103 131 (13 ) % (31 ) % Termination fees 13 25 11 (48 ) % 18 % Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance - 25 - (100 ) % N/A Other 371 432 312 (14 ) % 19 % Total noninterest income 2,047 1,942 2,766 5 % (26 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,509 13,919 14,809 11 % 5 % Occupancy and equipment 2,443 2,367 2,400 3 % 2 % Professional fees 1,327 1,085 1,399 22 % (5 ) % Other 8,257 8,120 6,793 2 % 22 % Total noninterest expense 27,536 25,491 25,401 8 % 8 % Income before income taxes 14,420 18,463 26,591 (22 ) % (46 ) % Income tax expense 4,254 5,135 7,674 (17 ) % (45 ) % Net income $ 10,166 $ 13,328 $ 18,917 (24 ) % (46 ) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 (23 ) % (45 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 (23 ) % (45 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,186,623 61,118,485 60,908,221 0 % 0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,470,552 61,412,816 61,268,072 0 % 0 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,253,625 61,146,835 60,948,607 0 % 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % Book value per share $ 11.04 $ 11.00 $ 10.62 0 % 4 % Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.17 $ 8.12 $ 7.70 1 % 6 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 6.08 % 7.96 % 12.03 % (24 ) % (49 ) % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.24 % 10.84 % 16.71 % (24 ) % (51 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.47 % (21 ) % (46 ) % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.82 % 1.04 % 1.52 % (21 ) % (46 ) % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 % 3.41 % 4.09 % (2 ) % (18 ) % Efficiency ratio 65.34 % 57.62 % 48.83 % 13 % 34 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 $ 5,235,506 (2 ) % (1 ) % Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,002,597 $ 5,088,264 $ 5,057,063 (2 ) % (1 ) % Average earning assets $ 4,842,279 $ 4,923,582 $ 4,895,009 (2 ) % (1 ) % Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,749 $ 1,612 $ 2,755 71 % 0 % Average total loans $ 3,297,240 $ 3,280,817 $ 3,274,770 1 % 1 % Average deposits $ 4,360,150 $ 4,454,750 $ 4,415,952 (2 ) % (1 ) % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,177,078 $ 1,243,222 $ 1,667,260 (5 ) % (29 ) % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,183,072 $ 3,211,528 $ 2,748,692 (1 ) % 16 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,222,603 $ 3,251,034 $ 2,834,732 (1 ) % 14 % Average equity $ 672,292 $ 664,638 $ 637,597 1 % 5 % Average tangible common equity(1) $ 496,253 $ 487,997 $ 459,154 2 % 8 %

__________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 57,551 $ 58,892 $ 60,791 $ 58,341 $ 56,274 Interest expense 17,458 16,591 15,419 12,048 7,016 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 40,093 42,301 45,372 46,293 49,258 Provision for credit losses on loans 184 289 168 260 32 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 39,909 42,012 45,204 46,033 49,226 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 877 838 859 901 1,743 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 518 519 517 502 493 Gain on sales of SBA loans 178 - 207 199 76 Servicing income 90 103 62 104 131 Termination fees 13 25 118 - 11 Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance - 25 100 - - Other 371 432 353 368 312 Total noninterest income 2,047 1,942 2,216 2,074 2,766 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,509 13,919 14,147 13,987 14,809 Occupancy and equipment 2,443 2,367 2,301 2,422 2,400 Professional fees 1,327 1,085 717 1,149 1,399 Other 8,257 8,120 8,006 7,433 6,793 Total noninterest expense 27,536 25,491 25,171 24,991 25,401 Income before income taxes 14,420 18,463 22,249 23,116 26,591 Income tax expense 4,254 5,135 6,454 6,713 7,674 Net income $ 10,166 $ 13,328 $ 15,795 $ 16,403 $ 18,917 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,186,623 61,118,485 61,093,289 61,035,435 60,908,221 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,470,552 61,412,816 61,436,240 61,266,059 61,268,072 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,253,625 61,146,835 61,099,155 61,091,155 60,948,607 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 11.04 $ 11.00 $ 10.83 $ 10.70 $ 10.62 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.17 $ 8.12 $ 7.94 $ 7.80 $ 7.70 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 6.08 % 7.96 % 9.54 % 10.12 % 12.03 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.24 % 10.84 % 13.06 % 13.93 % 16.71 % Annualized return on average assets 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.25 % 1.47 % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.82 % 1.04 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.52 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.57 % 3.76 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio 65.34 % 57.62 % 52.89 % 51.67 % 48.83 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 $ 5,399,930 $ 5,278,243 $ 5,235,506 Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,002,597 $ 5,088,264 $ 5,222,692 $ 5,100,399 $ 5,057,063 Average earning assets $ 4,842,279 $ 4,923,582 $ 5,051,710 $ 4,948,397 $ 4,895,009 Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,749 $ 1,612 $ 2,765 $ 4,166 $ 2,755 Average total loans $ 3,297,240 $ 3,280,817 $ 3,254,715 $ 3,227,175 $ 3,274,770 Average deposits $ 4,360,150 $ 4,454,750 $ 4,573,621 $ 4,424,041 $ 4,415,952 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,177,078 $ 1,243,222 $ 1,302,606 $ 1,368,373 $ 1,667,260 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,183,072 $ 3,211,528 $ 3,271,015 $ 3,055,668 $ 2,748,692 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,222,603 $ 3,251,034 $ 3,310,485 $ 3,157,722 $ 2,834,732 Average equity $ 672,292 $ 664,638 $ 656,973 $ 650,240 $ 637,597 Average tangible common equity(1) $ 496,253 $ 487,997 $ 479,735 $ 472,396 $ 459,154

_______________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 32,543 $ 41,592 $ 41,318 (22 ) % (21 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 508,816 366,537 698,690 39 % (27 ) % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 404,474 442,636 491,751 (9 ) % (18 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 636,249 650,565 698,231 (2 ) % (9 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,946 2,205 2,792 (12 ) % (30 ) % Loans: Commercial 452,231 463,778 506,602 (2 ) % (11 ) % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 585,031 583,253 603,298 0 % (3 ) % CRE - non-owner occupied 1,271,184 1,256,590 1,083,852 1 % 17 % Land and construction 129,712 140,513 166,408 (8 ) % (22 ) % Home equity 122,794 119,125 124,481 3 % (1 ) % Multifamily 269,263 269,734 231,242 0 % 16 % Residential mortgages 490,035 496,961 528,639 (1 ) % (7 ) % Consumer and other 16,439 20,919 17,905 (21 ) % (8 ) % Loans 3,336,689 3,350,873 3,262,427 0 % 2 % Deferred loan fees, net (587 ) (495 ) (512 ) 19 % 15 % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,336,102 3,350,378 3,261,915 0 % 2 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,888 ) (47,958 ) (47,273 ) 0 % 1 % Loans, net 3,288,214 3,302,420 3,214,642 0 % 2 % Company-owned life insurance 80,007 79,489 79,438 1 % 1 % Premises and equipment, net 9,986 9,857 9,142 1 % 9 % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 8,074 8,627 10,431 (6 ) % (23 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 118,134 122,536 122,474 (4 ) % (4 ) % Total assets $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,536,540 1 % (5 ) % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,242,059 $ 1,292,486 $ 1,469,081 (4 ) % (15 ) % Demand, interest-bearing 925,100 914,066 1,196,789 1 % (23 ) % Savings and money market 1,124,900 1,087,518 1,264,567 3 % (11 ) % Time deposits - under $250 38,105 38,055 37,884 0 % 1 % Time deposits - $250 and over 200,739 192,228 172,070 4 % 17 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 913,757 854,105 304,147 7 % 200 % Total deposits 4,444,660 4,378,458 4,444,538 2 % 0 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,539 39,502 39,387 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 95,579 103,234 105,407 (7 ) % (9 ) % Total liabilities 4,579,778 4,521,194 4,889,332 1 % (6 ) % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 507,578 506,539 504,135 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 181,306 179,092 157,390 1 % 15 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,588 ) (12,730 ) (14,317 ) (1 ) % (12 ) % Total shareholders' equity 676,296 672,901 647,208 1 % 4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,536,540 1 % (5 ) %

End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 32,543 $ 41,592 $ 40,076 $ 42,551 $ 41,318 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 508,816 366,537 605,476 468,951 698,690 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 404,474 442,636 457,194 486,058 491,751 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 636,249 650,565 664,681 682,095 698,231 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,946 2,205 841 3,136 2,792 Loans: Commercial 452,231 463,778 430,664 466,354 506,602 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 585,031 583,253 589,751 608,031 603,298 CRE - non-owner occupied 1,271,184 1,256,590 1,208,324 1,147,313 1,083,852 Land and construction 129,712 140,513 158,138 162,816 166,408 Home equity 122,794 119,125 124,477 128,009 124,481 Multifamily 269,263 269,734 253,129 244,959 231,242 Residential mortgages 490,035 496,961 503,006 514,064 528,639 Consumer and other 16,439 20,919 18,526 17,635 17,905 Loans 3,336,689 3,350,873 3,286,015 3,289,181 3,262,427 Deferred loan fees, net (587 ) (495 ) (554 ) (397 ) (512 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,336,102 3,350,378 3,285,461 3,288,784 3,261,915 Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,888 ) (47,958 ) (47,702 ) (47,803 ) (47,273 ) Loans, net 3,288,214 3,302,420 3,237,759 3,240,981 3,214,642 Company-owned life insurance 80,007 79,489 79,607 79,940 79,438 Premises and equipment, net 9,986 9,857 9,707 9,197 9,142 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 8,074 8,627 9,229 9,830 10,431 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 118,134 122,536 131,106 121,467 122,474 Total assets $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,403,307 $ 5,311,837 $ 5,536,540 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,242,059 $ 1,292,486 $ 1,243,501 $ 1,319,844 $ 1,469,081 Demand, interest-bearing 925,100 914,066 1,004,185 1,064,638 1,196,789 Savings and money market 1,124,900 1,087,518 1,110,640 1,075,835 1,264,567 Time deposits - under $250 38,105 38,055 43,906 44,520 37,884 Time deposits - $250 and over 200,739 192,228 252,001 171,852 172,070 ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 913,757 854,105 921,224 824,083 304,147 Total deposits 4,444,660 4,378,458 4,575,457 4,500,772 4,444,538 Other short-term borrowings - - - - 300,000 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,539 39,502 39,463 39,425 39,387 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 95,579 103,234 126,457 117,970 105,407 Total liabilities 4,579,778 4,521,194 4,741,377 4,658,167 4,889,332 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 507,578 506,539 505,692 505,075 504,135 Retained earnings 181,306 179,092 173,707 165,853 157,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,588 ) (12,730 ) (17,469 ) (17,258 ) (14,317 ) Total shareholders' equity 676,296 672,901 661,930 653,670 647,208 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,403,307 $ 5,311,837 $ 5,536,540

At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,920 $ 6,818 $ 781 (13 ) % 658 % Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,951 889 1,459 119 % 34 % Total nonperforming loans 7,871 7,707 2,240 2 % 251 % Foreclosed assets - - - N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 7,871 $ 7,707 $ 2,240 2 % 251 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 254 $ 33 $ 271 670 % (6 ) % Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 184 $ 289 $ 32 (36 ) % 475 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,888 $ 47,958 $ 47,273 0 % 1 % Classified assets $ 35,392 $ 31,763 $ 26,800 11 % 32 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.45 % 1 % (1 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 608.41 % 622.27 % 2,110.40 % (2 ) % (71 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0 % 275 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.07 % 4 % 243 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 5 % 0 % 20 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 5 % 5 % 20 % 20 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity(1) $ 500,591 $ 496,643 $ 469,146 1 % 7 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.87 % 12.96 % 11.69 % (1 ) % 10 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2) 9.85 % 9.90 % 8.76 % (1 ) % 12 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.06 % 76.52 % 73.39 % (2 ) % 2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 27.94 % 29.52 % 33.05 % (5 ) % (15 ) % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 15.5 % 15.3 % 1 % 2 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.1 % 1 % 2 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.1 % 1 % 2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.0 % 9.6 % 2 % 6 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 15.1 % 14.9 % 14.7 % 1 % 3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.5 % 1 % 3 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.5 % 1 % 3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.4 % 9.9 % 2 % 7 %





___________________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 5,920 $ 6,818 $ 3,518 $ 3,275 $ 781 Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,951 889 1,966 2,262 1,459 Total nonperforming loans 7,871 7,707 5,484 5,537 2,240 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 7,871 $ 7,707 $ 5,484 $ 5,537 $ 2,240 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 254 $ 33 $ 269 $ (270 ) $ 271 Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 184 $ 289 $ 168 $ 260 $ 32 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 47,888 $ 47,958 $ 47,702 $ 47,803 $ 47,273 Classified assets $ 35,392 $ 31,763 $ 31,062 $ 30,500 $ 26,800 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 608.41 % 622.27 % 869.84 % 863.34 % 2,110.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.07 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity(1) $ 500,591 $ 496,643 $ 485,070 $ 476,209 $ 469,146 Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.87 % 12.96 % 12.25 % 12.31 % 11.69 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2) 9.85 % 9.90 % 9.28 % 9.27 % 8.76 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.06 % 76.52 % 71.81 % 73.07 % 73.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 27.94 % 29.52 % 27.18 % 29.32 % 33.05 % Total capital ratio 15.6 % 15.5 % 15.6 % 15.4 % 15.3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.2 % 13.1 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.2 % 13.1 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.2 % 10.0 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 15.1 % 14.9 % 15.0 % 14.8 % 14.7 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.7 % 13.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.7 % 13.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 9.9 %





_____________________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross(1)(2) $ 3,299,989 $ 44,600 5.44 % $ 3,277,525 $ 44,112 5.46 % Securities - taxable 1,042,484 6,183 2.39 % 1,161,021 7,056 2.46 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3) 31,939 286 3.60 % 36,012 313 3.52 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 467,867 6,542 5.62 % 420,451 4,859 4.69 % Total interest earning assets(3) 4,842,279 57,611 4.79 % 4,895,009 56,340 4.67 % Cash and due from banks 33,214 37,563 Premises and equipment, net 10,015 9,269 Goodwill and other intangible assets 176,039 178,443 Other assets 117,089 115,222 Total assets $ 5,178,636 $ 5,235,506 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,177,078 $ 1,667,260 Demand, interest-bearing 920,048 1,554 0.68 % 1,217,731 1,476 0.49 % Savings and money market 1,067,581 6,649 2.50 % 1,285,173 3,489 1.10 % Time deposits - under $100 10,945 42 1.54 % 12,280 10 0.33 % Time deposits - $100 and over 221,211 2,064 3.75 % 163,047 845 2.10 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 963,287 6,611 2.76 % 70,461 81 0.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,183,072 16,920 2.14 % 2,748,692 5,901 0.87 % Total deposits 4,360,150 16,920 1.56 % 4,415,952 5,901 0.54 % Short-term borrowings 15 - 0.00 % 46,677 578 5.02 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,516 538 5.48 % 39,363 537 5.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,222,603 17,458 2.18 % 2,834,732 7,016 1.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,399,681 17,458 1.60 % 4,501,992 7,016 0.63 % Other liabilities 106,663 95,917 Total liabilities 4,506,344 4,597,909 Shareholders' equity 672,292 637,597 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,178,636 $ 5,235,506 Net interest income(3)/ margin 40,153 3.34 % 49,324 4.09 % Less tax equivalent adjustment(3) (60 ) (66 ) Net interest income $ 40,093 $ 49,258

__________________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $160,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $300,000 for the first quarter of 2023. Prepayment fees totaled $24,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $138,000 for the first quarter of 2023. (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross(1)(2) $ 3,299,989 $ 44,600 5.44 % $ 3,282,429 $ 44,635 5.39 % Securities - taxable 1,042,484 6,183 2.39 % 1,074,638 6,516 2.41 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3) 31,939 286 3.60 % 32,244 288 3.54 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 467,867 6,542 5.62 % 534,271 7,514 5.58 % Total interest earning assets(3) 4,842,279 57,611 4.79 % 4,923,582 58,953 4.75 % Cash and due from banks 33,214 35,214 Premises and equipment, net 10,015 9,843 Goodwill and other intangible assets 176,039 176,641 Other assets 117,089 119,625 Total assets $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,177,078 $ 1,243,222 Demand, interest-bearing 920,048 1,554 0.68 % 948,061 1,661 0.70 % Savings and money market 1,067,581 6,649 2.50 % 1,096,962 6,216 2.25 % Time deposits - under $100 10,945 42 1.54 % 11,389 37 1.29 % Time deposits - $100 and over 221,211 2,064 3.75 % 234,140 2,130 3.61 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 963,287 6,611 2.76 % 920,976 6,009 2.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,183,072 16,920 2.14 % 3,211,528 16,053 1.98 % Total deposits 4,360,150 16,920 1.56 % 4,454,750 16,053 1.43 % Short-term borrowings 15 - 0.00 % 29 - 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,516 538 5.48 % 39,477 538 5.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,222,603 17,458 2.18 % 3,251,034 16,591 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,399,681 17,458 1.60 % 4,494,256 16,591 1.46 % Other liabilities 106,663 106,011 Total liabilities 4,506,344 4,600,267 Shareholders' equity 672,292 664,638 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 Net interest income(3)/ margin 40,153 3.34 % 42,362 3.41 % Less tax equivalent adjustment(3) (60 ) (61 ) Net interest income $ 40,093 $ 42,301

___________________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $160,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $147,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Prepayment fees totaled $24,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $91,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.



The following tables summarize components of the non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024

2023

2023

Net income $ 10,166 $ 13,328 $ 18,917 Average tangible assets components: Average Assets $ 5,178,636 $ 5,264,905 $ 5,235,506 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,408 ) (9,010 ) (10,812 ) Total Average Tangible Assets $ 5,002,597 $ 5,088,264 $ 5,057,063 Annualized return on average tangible assets

0.82 % 1.04 % 1.52 % Average tangible common equity components: Average Equity $ 672,292 $ 664,638 $ 637,597 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,408 ) (9,010 ) (10,812 ) Total Average Tangible Common Equity $ 496,253 $ 487,997 $ 459,154 Annualized return on average common equity 8.24 % 10.84 % 16.71 %

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024

2023

2023 Heritage Commerce Corp: Capital components: Total Equity $ 676,296 $ 672,901 $ 647,208 Less: Preferred Stock - - - Total Common Equity 676,296 672,901 647,208 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,074 ) (8,627 ) (10,431 ) Total Tangible Common Equity $ 500,591 $ 496,643 $ 469,146 Asset components: Total Assets $ 5,256,074 $ 5,194,095 $ 5,536,540 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,074 ) (8,627 ) (10,431 ) Total Tangible Assets $ 5,080,369 $ 5,017,837 $ 5,358,478 Tangible common equity/tangible assets 9.85 % 9.90 % 8.76 %

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2024

2023

2023 Heritage Bank of Commerce: Capital components: Total Equity $ 694,543 $ 690,918 $ 664,163 Less: Preferred Stock - - - Total Common Equity 694,543 690,918 664,163 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,074 ) (8,627 ) (10,431 ) Total Tangible Common Equity $ 518,838 $ 514,660 $ 486,101 Asset components: Total Assets $ 5,254,044 $ 5,190,829 $ 5,538,878 Less: Goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: Other Intangible Assets (8,074 ) (8,627 ) (10,431 ) Total Tangible Assets $ 5,078,339 $ 5,014,571 $ 5,360,816 Tangible common equity/tangible assets 10.22 % 10.26 % 9.07 %