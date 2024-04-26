Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 05:06
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas": Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB audited Annual information for the year 2023

Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB submits approved Financial Statements for the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report. The Company's shareholder decided on the distribution of profit (losses): the Company's net profit of the reporting financial year of EUR 18,809,055 added to the undistributed loss of EUR 20,133,062 from the previous financial year and the remaining loss of the Company of EUR 1,324,007 carried forward to the next year.

Enclosed:

  1. Approved Financial Statements of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB for the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB.
  2. Approved distribution of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB profit (loss) for the year 2023.

Additional information

Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.